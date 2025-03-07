campus consequences

Trump administration slashes $400 million from Columbia University funding over campus antisemitism

The announcement comes days after Trump said all federal funding will ‘STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests’

The Trump administration announced on Friday it will cut $400 million from Columbia University’s federal funding due to antisemitic demonstrations that have roiled the campus since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Trump administration saying it would conduct “a comprehensive review of the more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to Columbia University to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities.” The review included a multiagency assessment of the federal government’s $51.4 million in contracts with Columbia University, citing the academic institution’s “ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.”

The cut announced on Friday, first reported by The Free Press, comes days after Trump posted on social media that “all Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests.”

A Columbia University spokesperson told Jewish Insider that the university is “reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge[s] to work with the federal government to restore Columbia’s federal funding.”

“We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff,” the university said.

Leo Terrell, the head of the Department of Justice’s newly formed antisemitism task force, said in a statement that the funding cuts are “only the beginning.”

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who was sworn into her new role on Monday, said in a statement. “For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus.”

Columbia has recently been rocked by several high-profile antisemitic incidents, including a sit-in last week at its affiliate Barnard College where a staff member was assaulted.

The cut on Friday marks the first time a university has faced a cutoff of federal funds since the Title VI of Civil Rights Act of 1964 was implemented over six decades ago.