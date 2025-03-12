scoop

Sen. Jim Banks seeks to require colleges to publicize policies for responding to civil disturbances

The No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act would require universities to prepare and publicize plans to ensure safety and maintain school operations during demonstrations

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) is set to introduce legislation on Wednesday requiring colleges and universities receiving federal funding to publicly disclose their policies for responding to civil disturbances on campus, a response to disruptive anti-Israel demonstrations seen on campuses across the country since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

The “No Tax Dollars for College Encampments Act” would require university administrations to prepare and publicly disclose their policies for responding to demonstrations, riots and strikes to preserve public safety and the normal learning environment, as part of annual crime statistics and safety policy reports.

The policies would be required to include plans for coordinating with state, local and campus law enforcement bodies to respond to such incidents. The bill would also require accrediting agencies to monitor schools’ compliance with this policy.

“Many of our ‘elite’ academic institutions have become hotbeds for antisemitism and pro-terror ideologies,” Banks said in a statement. “My bill holds these universities accountable and prevents American tax dollars from being wasted on institutions that act as safe havens for anti-American harassment and violence.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) is co-sponsoring the bill.