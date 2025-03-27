Lawmakers re-introduce bill to pull federal funding from college campuses over antisemitism

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

Exclusive

Lawmakers re-introduce bill to pull federal funding from college campuses over antisemitism

Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Let’s make one thing clear: federal funding is a privilege and not a right’

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during a Fox News town hall with Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina.

By
Marc Rod
March 27, 2025

A group of Senate and House lawmakers, most of whom are Republicans, is set to re-introduce legislation on Thursday that would prohibit federal funding to any university that allows antisemitic events on its campus.

The Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act would prohibit federal funding to any college that “authorize[s], facilitate[s], provide[s] funding for or otherwise support[s] any event promoting antisemitism on campus,” as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

The legislation is being sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), with co-sponsors including Sens. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Steve Daines (R-MT) and James Lankford (R-OK), and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Don Bacon (R-NE), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

Suozzi is currently the only Democratic supporter of the bill.

“The intention of taxpayer dollars for universities is to educate students, not promote and foster hate. We’ve witnessed campuses across our nation turn into cesspools for anti-Jewish, anti-Israel activists,” Scott said in a statement. “Let’s make one thing clear: federal funding is a privilege and not a right. Rooting out hate wherever it rears its ugly head will always be in fashion. I remain dedicated to defending the rights of Jewish students to attend class peacefully.”

The bill’s introduction comes ahead of a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on antisemitism on Thursday morning. Scott is a member of the committee.

“As chair of the MENA Subcommittee and a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, I’m committed to ensuring our universities take antisemitism seriously – holding offenders accountable and preventing incidents before they occur,” Lawler said in a statement. “That’s why I’m reintroducing the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act, which will stop universities from allowing antisemitism events on campus in the first place.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice