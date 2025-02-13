cutting ties

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller candidate over ties to far left

Jim Gennaro pulled his endorsement of Justin Brannan the day after JI reported on Brannan’s growing relationships with anti-Israel figures

A moderate New York City councilman has quietly revoked his endorsement of Justin Brannan, a top Democratic candidate for comptroller, over his new ties to anti-Israel figures on the far left, according to people familiar with the situation.

Jim Gennaro, a veteran Democrat from Queens, pulled his support for Brannan on Wednesday, a day after Jewish Insider published a story detailing growing concerns among Jewish community leaders about the candidate’s recent efforts to court backing from far-left activists and elected officials who have voiced anti-Israel rhetoric.

The councilman’s team drafted a brief statement explaining his decision that circulated privately on Wednesday but has not been released, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

“Ten days ago, I endorsed my colleague Justin Brannan for Comptroller,” read the statement, which was reviewed by JI. “Last night, I became aware of an article about Justin Brannan, dated yesterday, February 11. Today, I have retracted my endorsement of CM Brannan.”

A spokesperson for Gennaro did not respond to a request for comment from JI. Brannan’s campaign declined to comment.

While the statement was not published, Gennaro’s endorsement was pulled from Brannan’s campaign site, where it had recently been viewable, according to a screenshot taken by JI last Friday. Gennaro also deleted a Facebook post in which he enthusiastically announced his support for Brannan, a colleague on the City Council, calling him “a dear friend” who has “served with great distinction” as finance chair.

“I can state unequivocally that I have never seen anyone so perfectly prepared to assume the Office of Comptroller than Justin Brannan,” Gennaro wrote in his now-deleted post. “I unreservedly give Justin my highest endorsement, and I hope you join me in supporting him.”

Brannan, for his part, removed social media posts that had touted the endorsement last week, saying that he was “proud to have” Gennaro’s support and likewise calling him “a dear friend” and “GOAT,” or “greatest of all time.”

The reversal deals an early blow to Brannan’s fledgling campaign as he has struggled to compete for more moderate support in building his coalition.

Gennaro’s decision to back away from a close ally also comes after a rightward turn in the presidential election has led many Democrats to seek distance from radical figures and groups like the Democratic Socialists of America — which has increasingly staked out extreme positions on Israel in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

Brannan, a term-limited councilman who launched his campaign last month, has gained a reputation as a moderate Democrat representing a swing district in southern Brooklyn, notably quitting the council’s Progressive Caucus in 2023 over his objections to a controversial statement of principles that called for a reduced police force.

But as he seeks higher office, Brannan has faced scrutiny from some Jewish community leaders who have raised concerns about his endorsements from far-left elected officials and campaign donations to anti-Israel council members, among other sources of controversy.

In recent weeks, Brannan has drawn support from Sandy Nurse, a councilwoman who was one of just two members to oppose a resolution establishing an annual “End Jew Hatred Day,” among others who have espoused hostile positions on Israel at odds with his own approach. He has also contributed to the campaign of Alexa Avilés, a DSA-endorsed councilwoman who is aligned with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel, which he has opposed.

Brannan himself has received donations from Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian American activist and fierce critic of Israel who has faced accusations of stoking antisemitism.

Brannan’s campaign and some Jewish supporters have defended the councilman, citing his forceful condemnation of Hamas’ attacks and his efforts to provide increased security funding for Jewish day schools, among other things.

David Schwartz, the Jewish liaison for Brannan’s campaign, said in a statement shared with JI on Sunday that the councilman “has always been a strong friend and ally of the Jewish community” and “is building the broadest coalition” in the race.

Brannan’s top opponent in the June primary, Mark Levine, the Manhattan borough president, has been consolidating endorsements from prominent Jewish and pro-Israel leaders including Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY), among others in state and local office.