Senate Republicans signal reservations about prospect of a new Iran deal

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

tehran talk

Senate Republicans signal reservations about prospect of a new Iran deal

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) floated the idea of new talks at his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state, while remaining largely noncommittal on the prospect

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
January 20, 2025

Senate Republicans indicated last week that they had reservations about the prospect of a new round of talks and a potential new nuclear deal with Iran, a prospect that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) floated at his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state, while remaining largely noncommittal on the prospect.

“My view is that we should be open to any arrangement that allows us to have safety and stability in the region, but one in which we’re clear-eyed,” Rubio said on the subject of Iran’s nuclear program. “Any concessions that we make to the Iranian regime, we should anticipate that they will use, as they have used in the past, to build their weapons systems and to try to restart their sponsorship of Hezbollah and other related entities around the region.”

The idea of talks has not been met with enthusiasm from Senate Republicans, whose backing would be critical for such a deal and who have spent the past decade inveighing against the Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration in 2015.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), in an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, explicitly rejected a diplomatic approach with Iran and called for the U.S. to back Israeli military strikes.

“There’s diplomacy — there’s a one-in-a-trillion chance you’ll degrade the Iranian nuclear program through diplomacy. There’s a 90% chance you’ll degrade it through military action by Israel, supported by the United States,” Graham said. “So the next topic I will be engaging in with President [Donald] Trump is to take this moment in time to decimate the Iran nuclear program. Help Israel deliver a knockout blow.”

“I don’t think diplomacy works,” Graham continued. “It would be like negotiating with Hitler. I am hoping there would be an effort by Israel to decimate the Iran nuclear program supported by the United States. And if we don’t do that, it will be a historical mistake.”

None of the nearly half-dozen Senate Republicans that Jewish Insider spoke to last week were willing to directly endorse a diplomatic approach, though none ruled it out either.

“I would have to know what the background would be for that and what the arrangement would look like because, as we’ve seen from past performance, Iran never, never abides by any agreement they’re put under,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said. “There would have to be a very high level of transparency with the Iranians, so I’m not bought into it yet. I’d have to see what the deal was.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told JI that he agrees “with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanuyahu [that] Iran should never get access to a nuclear weapon.”

“I don’t know what Senator Rubio is talking about in terms of a deal, but that would be a nonnegotiable position, at least as far as I’m concerned. And I’m going to be shocked if he, or anybody else, thinks that Iran should ever get a nuclear weapon, because it will change everything about the Middle East,” Cornyn said. 

He said he didn’t know if negotiations would be a viable path to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while noting that “Israel has put a lot of pressure on Iran, and they are sort of back on their heels because of Syria. I think that’s an open question.”

Some analysts have suggested that, with the Iranian regime weakened, it could be the ideal time for an Israeli or American military strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) said he hadn’t seen Rubio’s comments, adding, “We should always be looking for ways to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. I’m skeptical that this current regime can be trusted.”

Other Republicans — while still not enthusiastic — were less openly skeptical of the prospect of a new deal.

“All options are on the table for our country’s best interests,” Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) told JI.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he’d defer to the State Department on whether to pursue a new deal.

Within conservative circles beyond Capitol Hill, there’s an emerging divide over the possibility of negotiating, even among those who’ve traditionally been staunchly opposed to the idea of compromise with the Iranian regime.

In a report last month, the hawkish Jewish Institute for National Security of America, which has long supported Israeli or American strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, said Trump should “at least consider Iran’s offer of talks seriously if only to build support” for stronger sanctions if the talks fall through. The JINSA report was led in part by former Ambassador Elliott Abrams, who served as an Iran envoy in Trump’s first term.

“Senator Rubio is smart to be open to the possibility of a good deal that secures U.S. interests and ends the Iranian nuclear threat,” John Hannah, a senior fellow at JINSA, told JI. “But he’s also right to be deeply skeptical that the Iranian regime remotely shares that interest.”

Hannah said Rubio was wise to note in the hearing that Iran is likely to use negotiations as a delaying tactic, adding that any talks should be time-limited, include up-front concessions from Iran and be accompanied by a clear threat to destroy Iran’s nuclear program if it refuses to do so willingly.

Others say that even negotiating with the regime is a mistake.

“Whatever deal is done, what Iran will do is just wait Trump out” for a more permissive administration, under a Democrat or Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said. “The deal should be avoided at all costs because all it’s going to do is put Israel in a much weaker position, [and] put [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khameinei in a much stronger position.”

Dubowitz said that the only way to bring stability to the Middle East would be by permanently eliminating Iran’s nuclear weapons program, as well as its proxy network and missile inventory, which would be nonstarters for Tehran in negotiations.

He said that the prospect of talks with the regime could highlight the divide between the more hawkish wing of the party represented by Rubio, incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth, the nominee to be defense secretary, and the faction averse to military intervention, represented by Vance and Tucker Carlson. 

The FDD CEO said he believes Rubio’s comments at his confirmation hearing were guided by Trump’s preference for and interest in making a deal, rather than Rubio’s own views.

“If the [Vance and Carlson] view trumps the views of people like Rubio and Waltz and Hegseth and others, then you could see there being a deal,” Dubowitz said, while predicting that hawks in the administration could try to block a deal internally by framing it as “humiliating” or “embarrassing” to Trump personally.

Dubowitz said that the prospect of Trump pursuing talks could prompt Israel to take quick military action against Iran’s nuclear program, but also urged the incoming Trump administration to conduct strikes itself.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice