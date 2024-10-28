fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctionin...g the ICC

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Quick Hits

SCOOP

Carson cancels event with U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The Biden administration has condemned Albanese as antisemitic, and described her as unfit for her position

Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Francesca Albanese, delivers a speech during the UN Forum on the Question of Palestine at the United Nations Trusteeship Council Chamber in New York on May 18, 2018.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
October 28, 2024

A planned Capitol Hill staff briefing with United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has been postponed, Jewish Insider has learned.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday, hosted by Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). The Biden administration has repeatedly condemned Albanese as antisemitic, and described her as unfit for her position.

An email sent by Carson’s office to Democratic staff said the event would be postponed, without further elaboration.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)  similarly canceled a Nakba Day event held by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in 2023, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) hosted it in his Senate committee hearing room.

Albanese was also scheduled to speak at Georgetown University on Monday.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice