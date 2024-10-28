SCOOP

Carson cancels event with U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The Biden administration has condemned Albanese as antisemitic, and described her as unfit for her position

A planned Capitol Hill staff briefing with United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has been postponed, Jewish Insider has learned.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday, hosted by Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). The Biden administration has repeatedly condemned Albanese as antisemitic, and described her as unfit for her position.

An email sent by Carson’s office to Democratic staff said the event would be postponed, without further elaboration.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) similarly canceled a Nakba Day event held by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in 2023, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) hosted it in his Senate committee hearing room.

Albanese was also scheduled to speak at Georgetown University on Monday.