Most swing-state Democrats disavow Sanders’ bid to block aid to Israel

Senate Democrats facing competitive reelections this year are largely distancing themselves from a bid by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) to block a spate of arms sales to Israel.

Before Congress left Washington for its October recess last week, Sanders filed a series of resolutions to block a range of weapons transfers to Israel, including guided munitions. The Vermont senator will likely force votes on the issue when the Senate reconvenes in November.

But a number of Senate Democrats in tight reelection races are saying they won’t support those resolutions.

“At a time when Israel is under attack from Iran’s terrorist proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, calls to limit security assistance to our democratic ally Israel are wrong and dangerous. As Iran, China, and Russia deepen their military ties, it’s in our interest that America’s allies can defend themselves,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told Jewish Insider in a statement. “This resolution would undermine Israel’s ability to defend against mounting regional threats, which is why I’ll do everything in my power to block it.”

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) similarly disavowed Sanders’ effort.

“We passed aid to Israel on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis, and turning back on that aid would be reckless and irresponsible,” Casey said in a statement. “I remain committed to standing with Israel and its right to protect itself while we also work to bring the hostages home and provide much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said he also opposes the resolutions, while a spokesperson for Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the senator “is reviewing the resolution but has some concerns about Senator Sanders’ approach.”

“Senator Brown strongly believes that Israel has a clear and undeniable right to defend itself against Hamas’ brutal terrorism and voted to send military aid to Israel, along with much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza,” spokesperson Kevin Donohue said. “Ultimately, Senator Brown believes that Israel and Hamas must agree to a ceasefire that ends the war, frees the hostages, and delivers desperately needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was the only vulnerable Senate Democrat who didn’t explicitly criticize Sanders’ effort.

“Senator Baldwin has been steadfast in supporting Israel’s right to defend themselves and will continue to push the Biden administration to ensure that U.S. aid is used in line with our values and humanitarian law,” a Baldwin spokesperson said. “She will review the proposals but her priority remains ending the war in Gaza, bringing hostages home, and surging aid to civilians.”

At least one Senate Democrat up for reelection says he’s considering voting for at least some of the Sanders resolutions.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said in a statement he would “vote to oppose transfers of weapons that are primarily offensive in nature.”

“Since February, I have called on the Biden Administration to support Israel through the provision of defensive weapons, such as those used to defeat the Iranian drone and missile attacks in April,” Kaine said. “But I have also urged a pause in transfer of any offensive weapons because of the serious harm they will likely cause to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and in the West Bank. I also believe that the U.S. transferring more offensive weapons into the region right now will be an accelerant to ongoing hostilities.”