Senate Republicans criticize Biden’s Israel policy in letter to White House

Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday accusing his administration of establishing a “partial arms embargo against Israel” in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah and urging him to shift course.

The letter, led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and signed by every member of the Senate GOP Conference except Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), references 10 weapons and equipment sales and shipments that have allegedly been delayed, and points to four instances where the administration “ignored congressional inquiries.”

“We write once again to protest your administration’s partial arms embargo against Israel. The actions of the Biden-Harris administration run counter to our long history of robust military cooperation with Israel and cast doubt upon the reliability of the United States as a long-term security partner. Your actions also violate the will of Congress as expressed in the recent supplemental that funded emergency military support to Israel,” the senators said.

“When Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly raised the weapons hold in June, your administration adamantly denied the accusation,” they continued. “All the while, you were deliberately delaying the delivery of weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Israel. These include 120 mm tank ammunition, 120 mm mortar ammunition, light tactical vehicles, air-to-air missiles, F-15s, F-35 engines, joint direct attack munition kits, 2,000 pound bombs, rifles, and guided missile systems.”

The senators argued that such delays in providing critical weapons systems and other equipment undermines Israel’s security and emboldens Iran and its proxies in the region.

“While your administration delays, Hamas continues to wage war against Israel, the Houthis continue to attack in the Red Sea, and Hezbollah continues its onslaught in northern Israel. Your stalling tactics are endangering our greatest ally in the Middle East and jeopardizing the lives of our American servicemembers stationed in the region,” the senators wrote.

“We urge you to use every available emergency authority to expedite the physical delivery of all weapons and ammunition to Israel that have been approved by Congress. Your administration must stop accommodating Iran and its terrorist allies now,” they added.

They also dismissed the administration’s concerns about escalation in the region, arguing that such fears were negatively impacting Israel’s ability to address the current threats.

“This weekend, Hezbollah fired Iranian-made missiles into northern Israel, murdering 12 children and injuring dozens in the single deadliest attack on that part of the country since October 7,” they wrote. “The ultimate responsibility for this attack rests with Hezbollah and the ayatollahs in Iran. However, while Tehran financed the attack and Hezbollah conducted it, your fear of escalation has left Israel exposed and our enemies emboldened.”

Co-leading the letter were the top Republicans on leading committees, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee; Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee; and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) also signed on.