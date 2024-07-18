What You Should Know

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a recent Harvard graduate who once identified as a progressive Democrat, walked on to the stage of the GOP convention on Wednesday in Milwaukee and introduced himself as a “proud Orthodox Jew” and “proud plaintiff suing” his alma mater for its “failure to combat antisemitism,” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports from the RNC.

The 25-year-old’s comments, which drew rousing applause, kicked off a series of RNC speeches last night focusing on antisemitism and Israel before Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) made his debut as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. “The far left,” Kestenbaum told the crowd, “has not only abandoned the Jewish people, but the American people.”

“Tonight we fight back,” he said, arguing that “American values are Jewish values,” voicing his support for Trump’s policies on antisemitism and issuing what appeared to be an endorsement of the former president — despite prior reservations about aligning himself with the Republican Party. Read Matthew Kassel’s interview with Kestenbaum here.

The parents of Omer Neutra, an Israeli American being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, sought to raise awareness about the plight of their son — as chants of “bring them home!” resonated repeatedly throughout the main convention hall in a show of solidarity with the family. “Where is the outrage?” asked Ronen Neutra, Omer’s father. “This was not merely an attack on Israel — this was and remains an attack on Americans.”

In an evening geared toward foreign policy, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) gave a speech praising Trump’s Middle East policy achievements, such as relocating the American Embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords. Earlier, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) — a former Green Beret who is eyeing the secretary of defense role if Trump is reelected — excoriated the Biden administration’s handling of foreign affairs while pledging to “once again have peace through America’s strength.”

The most highly anticipated speech of the night came when Vance, newly minted as Trump’s vice presidential pick, appeared on stage to claim his position as the former president’s MAGA heir. In remarks leaning heavily on his hardscrabble Rust Belt upbringing while espousing an America First policy agenda, the Hillbilly Elegy author made no references to Israel and steered clear of mentioning his staunch opposition to aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia — which has drawn criticism from GOP hawks.

“We have a big tent in this party – on everything from national security to economic policy,” Vance declared. “But my message to Republicans is: We love this country, and we are united to win. And our disagreements actually make us stronger.”

The Ohio senator accused President Joe Biden of sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico, giving China “a sweetheart trade deal” and backing “the disastrous invasion of Iraq,” among other things. “And at each step of the way, in small towns like mine in Ohio, or next door in Pennsylvania, or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas and children were sent to war,” Vance said.

In perhaps the clearest distillation of his America First national security outlook, Vance, a Marine veteran, echoed Trump in voicing strong resistance to foreign aid, even as he has sought to clarify that he remains supportive of funding for Israel.

“Together, we will make our allies share in the burden of securing world peace: no more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer,” he said. “Together, we will send our kids to war only when we must. But as President Trump showed with the elimination of ISIS, when we punch, we will punch hard.”