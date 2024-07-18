Daily Kickoff
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover speeches by the parents of an Israeli-American hostage in Gaza and a recent Harvard graduate at the Republican National Convention. We also look at potential successors to Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, report on the new global guidelines unveiled by the State Department and dozens of countries yesterday in Argentina and spotlight efforts by Jewish leaders in St. Louis to galvanize support for Wesley Bell in his primary challenge to Rep. Cori Bush. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. David Kustoff, Roger Carstens and Alex Edelman.
What We’re Watching
- At the Republican National Convention, the Republican Jewish Coalition is hosting its Salute to Pro-Israel Elected Officials this afternoon. Tonight, former President Donald Trump is slated to take the stage to give his address as the party’s nominee.
- At the Aspen Security Forum this morning, Penny Pritzker, the U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, will sit for a fireside chat on her work. In the afternoon, the Washington Post’s David Ignatius will moderate a series of one-on-one interviews with former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad; Amos Yadlin, former head of Israel’s military intelligence; and Bahraini National Security Advisor Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. And later on today, The New York Times’ David Sanger will hold separate conversations with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
- In Washington, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is participating in an interfaith roundtable discussion with national faith-based groups. U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will also join the meeting.
- Jewish leaders, members of Congress and South American officials will mark the 30th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish Community Center bombing in Argentina. Read our preview here.
- And in Cairo, an Israeli delegation is in the Egyptian capital today for talks aimed at securing a hostage deal.
What You Should Know
Shabbos Kestenbaum, a recent Harvard graduate who once identified as a progressive Democrat, walked on to the stage of the GOP convention on Wednesday in Milwaukee and introduced himself as a “proud Orthodox Jew” and “proud plaintiff suing” his alma mater for its “failure to combat antisemitism,” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports from the RNC.
The 25-year-old’s comments, which drew rousing applause, kicked off a series of RNC speeches last night focusing on antisemitism and Israel before Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) made his debut as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. “The far left,” Kestenbaum told the crowd, “has not only abandoned the Jewish people, but the American people.”
“Tonight we fight back,” he said, arguing that “American values are Jewish values,” voicing his support for Trump’s policies on antisemitism and issuing what appeared to be an endorsement of the former president — despite prior reservations about aligning himself with the Republican Party. Read Matthew Kassel’s interview with Kestenbaum here.
The parents of Omer Neutra, an Israeli American being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, sought to raise awareness about the plight of their son — as chants of “bring them home!” resonated repeatedly throughout the main convention hall in a show of solidarity with the family. “Where is the outrage?” asked Ronen Neutra, Omer’s father. “This was not merely an attack on Israel — this was and remains an attack on Americans.”
In an evening geared toward foreign policy, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) gave a speech praising Trump’s Middle East policy achievements, such as relocating the American Embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords. Earlier, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) — a former Green Beret who is eyeing the secretary of defense role if Trump is reelected — excoriated the Biden administration’s handling of foreign affairs while pledging to “once again have peace through America’s strength.”
The most highly anticipated speech of the night came when Vance, newly minted as Trump’s vice presidential pick, appeared on stage to claim his position as the former president’s MAGA heir. In remarks leaning heavily on his hardscrabble Rust Belt upbringing while espousing an America First policy agenda, the Hillbilly Elegy author made no references to Israel and steered clear of mentioning his staunch opposition to aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia — which has drawn criticism from GOP hawks.
“We have a big tent in this party – on everything from national security to economic policy,” Vance declared. “But my message to Republicans is: We love this country, and we are united to win. And our disagreements actually make us stronger.”
The Ohio senator accused President Joe Biden of sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico, giving China “a sweetheart trade deal” and backing “the disastrous invasion of Iraq,” among other things. “And at each step of the way, in small towns like mine in Ohio, or next door in Pennsylvania, or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas and children were sent to war,” Vance said.
In perhaps the clearest distillation of his America First national security outlook, Vance, a Marine veteran, echoed Trump in voicing strong resistance to foreign aid, even as he has sought to clarify that he remains supportive of funding for Israel.
“Together, we will make our allies share in the burden of securing world peace: no more free rides for nations that betray the generosity of the American taxpayer,” he said. “Together, we will send our kids to war only when we must. But as President Trump showed with the elimination of ISIS, when we punch, we will punch hard.”
next steps
If Deif is dead, what comes next for Hamas?
While it is still unclear whether an Israeli airstrike on Saturday succeeded in killing Mohammed Deif, the long-pursued head commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, one thing is certain: If Deif is actually dead, someone else will soon take his place, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
‘Like a lizard’: “I always describe the DNA of Hamas as being like a lizard, when you cut off its tail, it just grows another one,” Michael Milshtein, an expert in Palestinian affairs, told JI in an interview on Tuesday. Milshtein said that Israelis have a “short collective memory,” when it comes to the assassinations of Hamas’ leaders. “We killed the founder of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 2004, and then we killed the biggest general Hamas has ever had, Ahmed Jabari, in 2012, and it caused very severe damage to Hamas, but they managed to recover because that is their basic DNA,” he said.
clear as a bell
Inside Wesley Bell’s Jewish turnout operation
In the race for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, where St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is challenging Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary, the margin of victory is expected to be small. And the Jewish community’s support could prove critical to a potential Bell victory, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Rallying support: Not only is Bell the beneficiary of close to $5 million in outside support to date from AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC, but there’s also grassroots Jewish community momentum in his favor — motivated by Bush’s positions on Israel and antisemitism. Bell’s campaign is aiming to capitalize on that energy with an aggressive Jewish voter operation. Stacey Newman, a former state representative who has been backing Bell in a personal capacity since the beginning of his campaign, formally joined his campaign in June as his coalitions director running Jewish outreach. JI spoke to Newman and others involved with the campaign about their turnout efforts.
Bonus: Outside spending in the race is further ramping up, with Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC, which has spent close to $500,000 so far, announcing a new pro-Bell television advertisement yesterday and the Justice Democrats PAC launching new pro-Bush and anti-Bell ads. The far-left group has now spent more than $1 million in the race.
global warning
U.S., 30 other nations unveil new ‘global guidelines’ to fight antisemitism
As diplomats, members of Congress and Jewish leaders gather in Buenos Aires this week to commemorate 30 years since a terror attack at an Argentinean Jewish center killed 85 people, the U.S. State Department unveiled a major new document on Wednesday that is meant to inform how governments around the world can effectively respond to antisemitism, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. The “Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism” were signed by 31 nations and several international bodies.
IHRA endorsement: The Global Guidelines do not have the force of law, but they offer a clear statement of where the U.S. government and its partners stand in their fight against antisemitism. The guidelines indicate strong U.S. support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism, despite a global campaign against it from some left-wing activists in recent months who take issue with its assertion that some forms of anti-Zionism are antisemitic.
key issue
Kustoff: Biden’s handling of antisemitism could lure Jews to back Trump
Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), one of two Jewish Republicans in the House, suggested in an interview on Wednesday with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel that former President Donald Trump will draw meaningful support in the November election from Jewish voters who say they are disenchanted with the Biden administration’s handling of antisemitism provoked by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Deciding factor: The Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 were “a big reset” for Jewish Americans and their “perceptions of the political parties, especially among the Democrats,” Kustoff told JI on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention, which concludes on Thursday night. “For a number of American Jews who traditionally vote Democrat, I think that they look and see that there’s not enough pushback on antisemitism,” he said of President Joe Biden, predicting that such feelings will “translate to more support for Trump.”
carstens case
U.S. hostage envoy defends deal with Iran
Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, pushed back on Wednesday on those who have argued that the U.S.’ $6 billion hostage deal with Iran last year has incentivized further hostage taking, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports from the Aspen Security Forum.
Making the case: “The numbers don’t back that up,” Carstens said on Wednesday at the conference. Carstens said that “common sense dictates” that the U.S. making deals would prompt malign actors to take more American hostages — “but strangely it’s absolutely the other way around.” He said that the number of cases before his office has gone down by around half from its highest level. Carstens, who was first appointed by former President Donald Trump and was kept in his position by President Joe Biden, also emphasized that deals like the one that freed the U.S. hostages from Iran are the only lifeline to freedom for them and their families.
tehran talk
Esper: Administration needs to be more aggressive in responding to Iran assassination threats
Mark Esper, a former secretary of defense during the Trump administration, said on Wednesday that the administration needs to be more proactive in responding to assassination attempts by the Iranian regime targeting former President Donald Trump, other members of his administration and Iranian dissidents, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports from the Aspen Security Forum.
Hit back hard: “We’ve got to do better than just playing defense,” Esper said. “Just sitting back playing defense and waiting for them to get lucky or not get lucky, to me, is not a winning strategy, not least because of our own personal livelihoods, and what that may mean to our welfare.” He argued that any attempt on the former president should be considered an act of war, and that even the act of planning it could be considered an act of war. He said the U.S. should be responding to those planning the attacks through legal or military means.
Bonus: Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, a member of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, warned in an Aspen panel that the multiple ongoing global conflicts — splitting the U.S.’ attention — “incentivizes Iran to expand and operationalize their proxies… in a more serious way to finally take Israel out.” And he said that the U.S. has “failed to keep up” with the pace of threats facing the country, a sentiment echoed by fellow panelists.
Pic of the Day
Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of American hostage Omer Neutra, spoke on the main stage Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention.
Orna Neutra said that her son was born in New York a month after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. “Eight months pregnant, I walked across the Queensboro Bridge towards home that day … and here we are 22 years later, and he is the victim of another vile terrorist attack,” she recalled.
