In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on Rep. Summer Lee's upcoming appearance at a Council for American-Islamic Relations fundraiser alongside speakers who have made antisemitic comments, and interview David Lubin, who is mounting a bid for Georgia's state Senate following his daughter's death in a November terror attack in Jerusalem. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Kurt Campbell, Robert Satloff and Ronald Lauder.

A question from a reporter on Friday sparked a weekend showdown over Israel policy between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, after Blinken announced the Biden administration’s restoration of previous U.S. policy deeming Israeli settlements “illegitimate” under international law.

Blinken, speaking in Argentina, told a reporter that Israel’s planned construction of 3,300 new settlements on the edge of Ma’ale Adumim in the West Bank, which was announced following a terror attack in the West Bank last week in which one Israeli was killed and seven injured, was “inconsistent with international law.”

Pompeo, the country’s top diplomat for the majority of the Trump administration, had rescinded the policy in November 2019, ending a Carter-era legal determination, penned by Herbert Hansell, then a State Department legal advisor, that called settlements “illegitimate.” Subsequent administrations upheld the policy, largely referring to settlements as an “obstacle to peace.”

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, said that Blinken’s announcement was consistent with prior Democratic and Republican administrations, adding that “If there’s an administration that is being inconsistent, it was the previous one.”

A day after Blinken’s comments, Pompeo tweeted that “Enacting anti-Israel policies after 10/7 rewards terrorism. And it’s worse — it sends a dangerous message to all our adversaries.”

On Sunday, Pompeoposted a video from the Israeli settlement of Shiloh, saying that “Judea and Samaria” — also known as the West Bank — “are the rightful homeland of the people of Israel. And they always will be.”

Republican lawmakers slammed the administration for the policy change, describing it as an unjustified insult to Israel and gift to Hamas, aimed at appeasing progressive voters.

“The Jewish people have a historic and legal right to live in the land of Israel including in Judea and Samaria — the biblical heartland,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who stayed overnight in Gush Etzion in the West Bank during a 2020 trip, said. “It is an absolute disgrace that the Biden administration would issue this decision, especially as Israel fights terrorists on multiple fronts… The Biden administration must stop undermining Israel and facilitating efforts to delegitimize Israel.” Johnson has previously described the region as “portions of [Israel].”

Elsewhere in the region, the Palestinian Authority’s cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, resigned on Monday morning and is expected to be replaced by a more technocratic government focused on Gaza reconstruction. Mohammad Mustafa, an economist, PLO executive committee member and chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, is expected to be tapped as the new prime minister.

The move was reportedly approved by Hamas; Mustafa is not affiliated with any Palestinian faction. The news comes as Washington has pressed for a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority and amid reports that the Biden administration has considered recognizing a Palestinian state.

In presidential politics, former President Donald Trump comfortably defeated former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by 20 points (60%-40%) in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary held on Saturday, all but sealing up the Republican nomination in Haley’s home state, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

In his victory speech, Trump barely mentioned Haley’s name and moved onto the expected general election matchup against President Joe Biden. “On November 5th, we’re going to get up here and say, ‘Joe you’re fired! You’re fired! Get out!’” Trump said, shortly after networks called the race in his favor, just after polls closed.

Haley congratulated Trump on his victory, but also noted that her significant share of the vote was proof that Republican voters want an alternative. She’s planning to contest the next round of Super Tuesday states on March 5.

Haley performed well in the state’s more affluent areas, along the Charleston coast and around the state’s capital of Columbia, home to the University of South Carolina. As in the two previous contests, Haley has done best with college-educated voters that once made up the core of the party. She won college graduates over Trump by seven points (53%-46%), according to the Edison Research exit poll, and nearly tied Trump with voters whose family income exceeded $100,000 (52%-48%).

But Trump dominated nearly everywhere else, propelling his MAGA-infused, working-class coalition to a resounding victory.