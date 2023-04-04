White House to host virtual Passover Seder

This year's virtual Seder will be co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Biden administration will host its third annual virtual “People’s Seder” next Monday at 5:30 p.m., Shelley Greenspan, the White House’s liaison to the Jewish community, confirmed to Jewish Insider on Monday.

“Every year at Passover, Jews around the world begin the re-telling of the Passover story with Ha Lahma Anya, which includes the line ‘Let all who are hungry, come and eat!’” Greenspan told JI. “This is one of the core values of the holiday — that everyone, no matter one’s income level, deserves to celebrate being free at Passover.”

This year’s virtual White House seder, which is co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will focus on food insecurity. “Even while there is a feast in front of us, our neighbors are hungry and we can never truly be free until each and every one of us is food secure,” said Greenspan.

Greenspan declined to say whether President Joe Biden would participate in the Seder, and did not name any White House officials who are participating.