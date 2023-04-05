👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview the creator of the ChatGPT-generated Haggadah, and talk to former allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current state of politics in Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: the Lauder family, Maer Roshan and Jamie Dimon.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are scheduled to visit Israel later this month, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.



McCarthy is set to visit the Jewish state between April 30 and May 2, while Jeffries will visit between April 22 and 24, according to two people familiar with the planning for the trips. The visits appear to be the first foreign travel for the new House speaker and minority leader since taking office earlier this year. The trips bracket the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, Yom Ha’atzmaut, on April 25 and 26.



Both McCarthy and Jeffries most recently visited Israel last year with the AIPAC-linked American Israel Education Foundation. Jeffries told Jewish Insider during that visit that the then-Israeli governing coalition, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was “a political miracle,” adding, “The Middle East is a tough region with seemingly intractable challenges, but I left our meetings with the Israeli government hopeful and cautiously optimistic about the future.”



Amid criticisms of Israel’s judicial reform plans from the Biden administration and some congressional Democrats, McCarthy recently offered strong support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Prime Minister Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the USA,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception. I support [Netanyahu], and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering.” Read the full story here.



In a CNN op-ed published on the eve of Passover, President Joe Biden stresses the moral obligation to speak out and act against antisemitism in the face of rising anti-Jewish incidents.



Passover, Biden writes, “is more than just a recounting of the past. It is also a cautionary tale of the present and our future as a democracy. As Jews read from the Haggadah about how evil in every generation has tried to destroy them, antisemitism is rising to record levels today.”



“To the Jewish community, I want you to know that I see your fear, your hurt and your concern that this venom is being normalized,” Biden says. “I decided to run for President after I saw it in Charlottesville, when neo-Nazis marched from the shadows spewing the same antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the 1930s. Rest assured that I am committed to the safety of the Jewish people. I stand with you. America stands with you. Under my presidency, we continue to condemn antisemitism at every turn. Failure to call out hate is complicity. Silence is complicity. And we will not be silent.”



Meanwhile overnight, violence flared between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.



A barrage of rockets was fired into Israel from Gaza, prompting the Israeli Air Force to strike military targets belonging to Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. The rocket fire followed violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem overnight, on the eve of Passover and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police said masked youths barricaded themselves inside the mosque, amid concerns that more Jewish visitors would visit the Temple Mount ahead of Passover and calls by fringe groups for the ritual sacrifice of goats to be carried out at the site. Police in recent days have arrested suspects who intended or called to bring goats to the holy site for slaughter.



Police arrested and removed over 350 individuals from the mosque, after they said their attempts at dialogue failed. “The hundreds of rioters and Mosque desecrators who barricaded themselves at the Temple Mount tonight in a violent manner, threw fireworks, hurled stones and caused damage in the place were arrested,” the Israeli police said in a statement. Two police officers were wounded, one as the result of stone-throwing and the other by fireworks.



The Palestinian Red Crescent said 12 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with police. Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia released separate statements condemning Israel for “storming” the mosque.



This morning, an IDF soldier was shot and wounded during a riot in the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, the army said.



