Maccabee Task Force director David Brog puts his chips on congressional run

David Brog

After 16 years in pro-Israel activism as the executive director of Christians United for Israel and, since 2015, the campus antisemitism-focused nonprofit Maccabee Task Force, David Brog has his eyes set on Capitol Hill, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The Republican and former chief of staff to the late Sen. Arlen Specter (R-PA) threw his hat in the ring last week as a congressional candidate in Nevada’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District, which encompasses the Las Vegas area.

Red alert: Brog told JI in an hour-long interview last week that his congressional bid was prompted by trends he observed as the head of the Maccabee Task Force — a job he plans to continue during the campaign. The bulk of the funding for the Maccabee Task Force has come from the late Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam. “My sense of the threats [to the country] and the priority shifted really over the summer of 2020,” he explained. “I was really shocked at the speed with which some of the crazy ideas from the campuses are now finding expression on the streets of our cities and at the base of one of our two political parties… I started to feel that the greatest threat to our country and our civilization is right here at home.”

Trendy: Brog has associated himself with the National Conservatism movement, a growing element of the conservative movement that he described as favoring a more protectionist trade policy and decreased U.S. military engagement abroad alongside conservative social values. Other politicians associated with the movement include Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance. “My big belief is that the Republican Party needs to be the party of the working class and that means it’s a party that really takes the issues of America’s working class seriously and seeks to defend the working class,” he said.

Pinnacle: Citing his national conservative ethos, Brog — a cousin of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak — described the U.S.-Israel relationship as the “ultimate example” of how he believes U.S. foreign policy should operate, because it has never asked for U.S. troops to defend it and shares security interests with the U.S.

No good option: Brog, an opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, said that the U.S. should pressure the Iranian regime with maximum sanctions, with the ultimate goal of prompting an uprising against the government. “We have a choice — either Iran will be on a path toward enrichment and a nuclear weapon with full economic benefits, or they’ll be on a path toward weapons and enrichment under a severe sanctions regime that is putting the regime under severe pressure and creating an opportunity for perhaps Iranians to liberate themselves from the regime,” he explained. “I wish there was option C, which is how through negotiations, through economic policy, you remove the opportunity that Iran can have a weapon. But that doesn’t seem to be an option.”



Long shot: Amy Tarkanian, the former chair of the Nevada Republican Party and a GOP strategist, told JI that the state’s new congressional new map provides “a glimmer of hope for the GOP” in the 1st District, compared to the “midnight blue” current district, but added that the strong union presence among the thousands of hospitality workers in the district will be a major obstacle for Republicans to overcome.

In other GOP primary news: Jennifer Strahan, a Republican who is challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District primary, served gazpacho at a fundraiser on Tuesday evening at Coosa Country Club in Rome. (Greene is a new member of the club.) The soup course was a not-so-subtle dig at a recent viral malapropism in which Greene, during an interview earlier this month, ranted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “gazpacho police.” According to a spokesperson for Strahan’s campaign, the event’s host committee made the decision to serve gazpacho, which was cooked up by a chef at the club and “followed a recipe from Spain.” Greene’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.