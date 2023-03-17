Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday, and we interview Amelia Powers Gardner, the Utah county commissioner whose efforts to reduce bureaucracy in her state set off a wave of virtual weddings across Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jake Tapper, Michael Oren and Henry Kissinger.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Interview with Sir David Adjaye, architect of Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House; In a first, Hebrew University launches undergrad class in UAE studies; Captain Ayoub is now Israel’s ambassador to the UAE – on TV; Joshua Malina’s Broadway return in ‘Leopoldstadt’ packs a personal punch; A Jewish journey to the front office of Major League Baseball; Silicon Valley Bank’s abrupt collapse sends shockwaves through Middle East; The UAE teams up with the ADL to launch the Manara Center in Abu Dhabi; and Maimonides Fund launches inhouse institute to turn Sapir Journal ideas into action plans. Print the latest edition here.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last night in Berlin with more than 30 German defense industry executives from the ground, sea, air and space sectors, as well as from defense industry economic organizations.
During the closed-door event, Netanyahu shared Israel’s experience in the security field and discussed the importance of the relationships between Germany, Israel and Europe at this time. “A large portion of the discussion was devoted to the possibility of cooperation between the countries via the German and European defense industries,” according to a press release from Israel’s Government Press Office.
The event followed meetings Netanyahu held with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Netanyahu and Scholz visitedthe Gleis 17 memorial at Grunewald Station, the site from which the Jews of Berlin were deported to ghettos and concentration camps during WWII.
“We had no defense at the time,” Netanyahu said at a press conference with Scholz. “Today there is a fanatical regime that seeks to erase the one and only Jewish state, with over 6 million Jews in it, from the face of the earth. We have a defense and Israel will do what we have to do to defend ourselves. As I told the chancellor, the Jewish people will not allow a second Holocaust. The Jewish state will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Period.”
The leaders discussed, in addition to security concerns, rising violence in the West Bank, Israeli assistance to Ukraine, and advancing the sale of Arrow missile-defense systems to Germany.
Scholz voiced concerns over the Israeli government’s judicial reform plans, and expressed hope that “the last word has not been spoken” on Israeli President Issac Herzog’s compromise plan, which Netanyahu has rejected.
The Senate approved a procedural vote opening debate over a measure to repeal the 2002 and 1991 Authorizations for Use of Military Force in Iraq by a 68-27 vote. Amendment votes are expected on the floor, and are likely to address issues of Iranian proxies operating in Iraq.
Happening this weekend: The House Republican retreat kicks off on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., and will run through Tuesday.
on the hill
CENTCOM commander outlines ‘race’ against China in Middle East, rising Iran threat
Testifying on Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command, described the U.S. as being in a “race” against China to further integrate militarily with its partners in the Middle East, while also emphasizing a rapidly growing threat from Iran, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Big picture: Thursday’s hearing marked the second consecutive day during which senators and administration officials have honed in on the threat of increasing Chinese influence in the Middle East, reflecting rising concern about the issue following China’s brokering last week of a diplomatic pact between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Military sales: “The People’s Republic of China has chosen to compete in the region. The PRC is aggressively expanding its diplomatic, informational, military and economic outreach across the region,” Kurilla said. “We are in a race to integrate with our partners before China can fully penetrate the region.” China’s military sales to the region, Kurilla explained, have grown 80% over the last 10 years. These Chinese inroads pose a threat to plans — driven by the Abraham Accords — for regional air- and missile-defense integration, Kurilla said, noting that Chinese technology is not compatible with that of the U.S. and its Western allies, and that it could pose security threats to U.S. technology if it were integrated. Kurilla attributed China’s inroads in the military sphere in part to the time-consuming bureaucratic process for approving U.S. foreign military sales.
Dealmaking: Kurilla said that U.S.-Saudi military relations remain “very strong,” despite the renewed ties between Riyadh and Tehran, but called it “concerning” that China mediated that pact. “The talks [were] about opening diplomatic relations. This is not an alliance between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” he said. “They have had diplomatic relations in the past while they were still shooting at each other.” He described the rapprochement as the result of three years of discussions, which China began to mediate within the “last several months.” Kurilla questioned how durable the agreement would ultimately be.
Tinderbox: Kurilla said that it is currently the most dangerous moment in Israeli-Palestinian relations in decades, explaining that the “kindling” for a conflict is present and “we don’t know what it could take, for what spark to be able to start a larger conflict in the West Bank.”
utah unions
The Mormon bureaucrat in Utah changing marriage in Israel
Amelia Powers Gardner was a low-level elected official whose mission was to make government processes more efficient and less bureaucratic for the 665,000 citizens of Utah County, Utah. So she’s as surprised as anyone that she became something of a revolutionary in Israeli public affairs, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Global phenomenon: What Gardner, now a county commissioner, viewed as a simple policy change — moving the county’s marriage licensing online — has reverberated around the world, resulting in more than 1,000 weddings — some as far away as Russia — and raising legal questions that have reached the Israeli Supreme Court. And it happened, essentially, by accident.
Pandemic pressure: Gardner’s first project as county clerk was to allow for totally virtual wedding licensing, a process she began in 2018 and which finally went live in January 2020. In May 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah County began issuing licenses outside its geographic boundaries. “The idea that a government office being closed meant that people couldn’t perform life or religious ceremonies was so unconscionable to me,” she told JI on Tuesday. Israelis, it turns out, desperately wanted that combination of American don’t-tread-on-me libertarianism and technological ease.
Marriage in Israel: There is no civil marriage in Israel because marriage rules are controlled by the country’s religious authorities. So to get married, Jews must go through Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. For decades, Israeli Jews who wanted to get married on their own terms — either because they did not want to abide by the religious guidelines of the Chief Rabbinate, or could not have a legally recognized wedding because they are gay, or just on principle — would have to leave the country.
Supreme Court says: Now, all they have to do is go online to Utah County’s marriage license portal. But inadvertently to Gardner, these Israelis entered a political minefield. Israel’s Interior Ministry said it would not recognize the 1,200 weddings performed through the virtual system. But this month, the government lost its court battle against the couples. Israel’s Supreme Court — currently mired in a monthslong political battle as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to curtail its power — ruled unanimously that the government must recognize the marriages of Israeli couples who have used the virtual service.
Exclusively Utah: Utah County remains the only county in the U.S. to offer virtual wedding licenses. Gardner isn’t involved with the marriage system anymore — her county clerk successor handles it, and he has vowed to stick with the virtual portal — but she still gets inquiries from other municipalities asking to license her software. “The problem is, we built it ourselves,” she told JI, so the county can’t easily share it. But a tech startup is working to build out the technology so that other places can follow Utah County’s lead.
The 12th "Winner" marathon is held in Jerusalem today with approximately 30,000 runners taking part, including some 2,700 from overseas. The event includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a 1.7k family race and an 800m communal-social race.
