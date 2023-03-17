👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday, and we interview Amelia Powers Gardner, the Utah county commissioner whose efforts to reduce bureaucracy in her state set off a wave of virtual weddings across Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jake Tapper, Michael Oren and Henry Kissinger.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last night in Berlin with more than 30 German defense industry executives from the ground, sea, air and space sectors, as well as from defense industry economic organizations.

During the closed-door event, Netanyahu shared Israel’s experience in the security field and discussed the importance of the relationships between Germany, Israel and Europe at this time. “A large portion of the discussion was devoted to the possibility of cooperation between the countries via the German and European defense industries,” according to a press release from Israel’s Government Press Office.

The event followed meetings Netanyahu held with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Netanyahu and Scholz visitedthe Gleis 17 memorial at Grunewald Station, the site from which the Jews of Berlin were deported to ghettos and concentration camps during WWII.

“We had no defense at the time,” Netanyahu said at a press conference with Scholz. “Today there is a fanatical regime that seeks to erase the one and only Jewish state, with over 6 million Jews in it, from the face of the earth. We have a defense and Israel will do what we have to do to defend ourselves. As I told the chancellor, the Jewish people will not allow a second Holocaust. The Jewish state will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Period.”

The leaders discussed, in addition to security concerns, rising violence in the West Bank, Israeli assistance to Ukraine, and advancing the sale of Arrow missile-defense systems to Germany.

Scholz voiced concerns over the Israeli government’s judicial reform plans, and expressed hope that “the last word has not been spoken” on Israeli President Issac Herzog’s compromise plan, which Netanyahu has rejected.

The Senate approved a procedural vote opening debate over a measure to repeal the 2002 and 1991 Authorizations for Use of Military Force in Iraq by a 68-27 vote. Amendment votes are expected on the floor, and are likely to address issues of Iranian proxies operating in Iraq.

Happening this weekend: The House Republican retreat kicks off on Sunday in Orlando, Fla., and will run through Tuesday.