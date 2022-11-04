👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we catch up with YU hoops star Ryan Turell on the eve of his history-making NBA G League debut, and lay out what will happen over the coming days and weeks as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to form a government following this week’s elections. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Susan Wild, Lisa Scheller, Jonathan Greenblatt and Rep. Ritchie Torres.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: YU hoops star Cruising into NBA history; Russian-Israeli race car driver makes F1 debut; An MTG ally takes on a moderate Jewish Democrat in FL-13; Elaine Luria’s tightrope walk down the center path; What does the botched Ukraine letter mean for congressional progressives’ foreign policy agenda?; Why environmental groups support the Israel-Lebanon gas deal; and Overworked, underpaid and loving it: What this year’s Leading Edge survey shows about the Jewish nonprofit sector. Print the latest edition here.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving last night, saying that the point guard is “currently unfit to be associated” with the team. The announcement came shortly after Irving was questioned by a reporter if he held antisemitic beliefs, days after Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic film. Irving gave a rambling answer and acknowledged that the documentary he shared contained “some things that were questionable in there, untrue.” When pressed again, Irving responded, “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” a reference to the Black Hebrew Israelite conspiracy theory that Black individuals and other minorities descend from the 12 Tribes of Israel and that Jewish people are not “real Jews,” but are engaging in identity theft.

Irving had been scheduled to meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver next week to discuss the basketball player’s recent sharing of antisemitic content and refusal to give “an unqualified apology.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Irving’s suspension “well-deserved.” A day earlier, Greenblatt had jointly released a statement with Irving and the Nets in which Irving stopped short of apologizing for his social media activity but pledged — along with the Nets — to donate $500,000 to antisemitism education and awareness efforts. Last night, Greenblatt said his organization planned to reject the donation from Irving based on his latest comments.

Hours after the suspension was announced, Irving posted an apology to his Instagram account. “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.”