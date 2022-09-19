Worthy Reads

💱 Tale of Two Economies: Bloomberg’s Gwen Ackerman spotlights Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivay, who turned to politics in 2019 after a career in the military, where she was the first woman to hold the rank of major general. “Born in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Ramla to a mother from Iraq and a father from Romania, Barbivay grew up poor in Afula, a northern city once home to three large transit camps for newcomers. It’s since seen waves of immigrants from Ethiopia and former Soviet republics. As economy minister, she calls it an ‘existential need’ to better prepare the less affluent parts of the population –— including Arab women and Orthodox Jewish men –— for the workforce, and to bring jobs and investment to where they live. ‘When I look at the two economies, I see the economy minister’s job to increase productivity and start the engine of growth,’ she said. ‘We need to set targets. We need to get to the periphery.’” [Bloomberg]

🗳️ Ra’am-ifications: In the Financial Times, James Shotter visits the streets of Nazareth to get a sense from residents of how the Arab Ra’am party’s ground-breaking decision to participate in the current Israeli coalition could impact the upcoming election. “Ra’am’s decision to break ranks deeply divided Palestinian opinion — both in Israel and in the Palestinian territories it captured in 1967, with critics arguing the move helped legitimise Israel’s occupation. ‘We have Jewish Zionists, and Christian Zionists, and now we also have Muslim Zionists,’ said one Palestinian official. However, [Ra’am leader Mansour] Abbas’s backers argue that, given the remote prospect of a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the institutionalised discrimination that Palestinian citizens face in Israel, joining the government was worthwhile as it was a chance to push policies that would improve their daily lives. ‘The Zionists want us to be invisible all the time. The question is how we change this situation to be visible in the public sphere,’ said Rassem Khamaisi, an urban planner and professor at the University of Haifa. ‘Now [following Ra’am’s decision to enter government] we are in the salon of the Israelis in Tel Aviv. No one can ignore us.’” [FT]

👭 Twentieth-Century Heroines: In the New York Post, Isabel Vincent spotlights sisters Ida and Louise Cook, honored by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations for saving some 29 families from the Nazis, the subject of Vincent’s book, Overture of Hope: Two Sisters’ Daring Plan that Saved Opera’s Jewish Stars from the Third Reich. “‘We built ourselves a reputation,’ Louise Cook told two US reporters after the war. ‘The men in customs used to chuckle, ‘Here come those two verruckt (crazy) English ladies. They are only poor office workers and they spend their money to come here to listen to German opera.’’ When they returned to London after a weekend at the opera in Munich, Vienna, or Berlin, they did so laden with the glittering jewels, Swiss watches and furs belonging to refugees who would otherwise have had to surrender their valuables to the Nazis upon their exit from the Reich. They wore gold pendants and plastered diamond brooches on their Marks & Spencer dresses, gambling that the expensive jewelry would surely look fake. They hammed up their roles as ‘a couple of nervous British spinsters’ but their plain, practical exteriors hid romantic souls — real-life heroines in the 20th century’s darkest opera.” [NYPost]

🖼️ Art History: The Associated Press’ Maysoon Kahn highlights a new law obligating museums in New York that exhibit Nazi-looted art to display placards explaining the history of the stolen items. “New York [State] Sen. Anna M. Kaplan, who sponsored the legislation, said the new law is partly about educating younger people unfamiliar with the Holocaust. ‘Because the survivors of the Holocaust are a generation that is dying out, this becomes much more important,’ said [Wesley] Fisher, of the Claims Conference. ‘The object become[s] much more important. The idea that students and general public should go through museums to understand where these items come from, is important.'” [AP]



💊 Medical Matters: In The Hill, U.S. Israel Education Association founder and Executive Director Heather Johnston, who appeared on JI’s “Limited Liability Podcast” last week, weighs in on how the Abraham Accords can help the U.S. get better access to vital medications. “Although there have been drug and medical device shortages in the past, since the U.S. began tracking the issue in 2001, COVID-19 laid bare the alarming vulnerability to America’s pharmaceutical supply chain and its overdependence on China. The good news is that the global pandemic, combined with diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, presents a unique opportunity for the United States to ‘nearshore’ some of its pharmaceutical operations to Abraham Accords nations — specifically Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.” [TheHill]