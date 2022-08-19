👋 Good Friday morning!

Despite recent hurdles — including multiple threats against American critics of the Iranian regime, and the attempted assassination of writer Salman Rushdie – Western powers and Iran are inching closer to rejoining a nuclear agreement, raising concerns among Israeli officials over the parameters of the draft proposal presented to the parties last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Thursday that the new agreement, which was presented by the E.U. to American and Iranian negotiators, went beyond the parameters of the 2015 agreement and offered too many concessions to Tehran.

“The time has come to walk away from the table,” Lapid told U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who is in Israel this week. “Anything else sends a message of weakness to Iran.”

Deutch confirmed to JI that his meeting with Lapid centered on “the ongoing JCPOA negotiations and the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated Iran strategy that addresses all aspects of Iran’s malign activities, including Iran’s dangerously advancing nuclear program and its support for terrorist organizations.” He argued that regional aggression, hostage-taking and Iran-Russia ties “must also be central to the U.S.’s Iran strategy.”

“My conversation with the prime minister highlighted the serious threat that Iran’s dangerous advance towards a nuclear weapon poses to global security and U.S. security, and the existential threat it poses to Israel,” Deutch continued.

The Florida congressman, who will take over as head of the American Jewish Committee this fall, also met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and said Iran was the main focus of that conversation as well, in addition to regional security cooperation.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price addressed the proposal at yesterday’s press briefing in Washington. The U.S. continues to review Iran’s comments on the E.U. proposal, and has been providing private feedback to the E.U., Price said. He said the E.U. proposal is “substantially based” on the draft agreement on the table since March, and that the U.S. has “studied [the E.U.] proposal very carefully.”

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted that the Iranian demands, which he said included a guarantee from the Biden administration to end the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Iran probe and protections for Western companies operating in Iran, amounted to “blackmail.”

The National Security Council’s Twitter account shot back, saying “nothing here is true” and the administration “would never accept such terms.”