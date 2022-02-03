👋 Good Thursday morning!

Later this morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will issue a statement condemning the Amnesty International report released this week that accused Israel of apartheid. “I applaud the Biden administration for swiftly rejecting the absurd and patently false labeling of Israel as an apartheid state,” Schumer writes, according to a preview shared with Jewish Insider. “Delegitimizing the existence of the State of Israel – a fellow democracy and the world’s only Jewish state – as Amnesty does in its report, brings the parties no closer to peace, but simply hardens the extremes who do not wish to ever see a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace, freedom, security and prosperity.”

Following JI’s reporting on Texas’ 35th Congressional District candidate Greg Casar’s Israel policy, the Austin branch of the Democratic Socialists of America announced it voted to “continue discussing” the issue and said it would issue a longer statement on Sunday.

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned on Wednesday, explaining he failed to declare a romantic relationship with a colleague, a relationship that surfaced during the network’s investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo. Zucker will be replaced on an interim basis by Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz.

The Biden administration believes that any agreement with Iran over its nuclear program would still leave the country able to amass enough fuel for a bomb in less than a year, the Wall Street Journal reports this morning.

Israel is participating in a U.S.-led naval exercise along with approximately 60 other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, with which it does not have relations.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and commander of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, visited the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain today. They were hosted by the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper and Bahraini Defense Minister Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi.

“In the past year, thanks in part to the Abraham Accords and to Israel’s move to CENTCOM, cooperation between the IDF and the Fifth Fleet has expanded. This strategic cooperation is critical in facing developing challenges in the region. Deepening cooperation will enable us to maintain regional stability and to defend the common interests of Israel, the United States and Bahrain,” Gantz said.

“This visit highlights the importance of the U.S. Fifth Fleet’s decades-long strategic relationship with Bahrain and expanding partnership with Israel following the recent alignment of Israel to U.S. Central Command,” said Cooper.

Qatar ruled out the possibility of normalizing relations with Israel, in an interview Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani gave to Axios this week.

University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann appears likely to secure confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Germany; the Senate voted 54-37 on a procedural motion to advance her nomination Wednesday night.