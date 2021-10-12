Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Podcast Profiles
Lapid to meet with Jewish leaders in Washington on Thursday

The meeting comes at the end of the foreign minister’s visit.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid looks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as he gives remarks after being welcomed by her at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

By
Marc Rod
October 12, 2021

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet Thursday morning with members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Washington, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by Jewish Insider.

The private meeting will be open to presidents and executive directors of the Conference’s member organizations. Lapid is visiting Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials. He met today with Vice President Kamala Harris and a bipartisan group of House leaders.

On Wednesday, Lapid will participate in a trilateral meeting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

