The meeting comes at the end of the foreign minister’s visit.

Lapid to meet with Jewish leaders in Washington on Thursday

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet Thursday morning with members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Washington, D.C., according to an invitation obtained by Jewish Insider.

The private meeting will be open to presidents and executive directors of the Conference’s member organizations. Lapid is visiting Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials. He met today with Vice President Kamala Harris and a bipartisan group of House leaders.

On Wednesday, Lapid will participate in a trilateral meeting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.