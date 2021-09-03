Bipartisan group to introduce bill promoting U.S.-Israel AI cooperation legislation

Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Mike Waltz (R-FL),Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Grace Meng (D-NY) are expected to introduce a House bill creating a joint U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence research center today, Jewish Insider has learned. The legislation is a companion to a Senate bill introduced in June by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

The legislation would provide $50 million over five years for U.S. agencies to establish a joint research facility in the U.S., with the aim of competing with China’s advancements in the artificial intelligence field.

“As the United States pivots away from the failed forever wars, we must recommit ourselves to strong alliances with friends and be prepared to compete with the emerging threat of the CCP,” Auchincloss said in a statement to JI, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “Partnering with Israel and developing an Artificial Intelligence Research Center will help our generation lead in R&D globally. By investing in the technologies of the future with our allied partners, we can build an economy that prepares us to tackle the challenges of the next generation.”

While Israel is a global leader in the technology sector broadly, it has lagged behind in AI and, earlier this year, announced plans to invest billions of shekels into AI development.

“Israel is our most important and closest ally in the Middle East, and we need to make sure that our partnership in joint-security also extends into emerging technology,” Gonzales said in a statement to JI. “We know that the development of effective artificial intelligence is crucial to both ours and Israel’s national interests. I am proud to co-lead this bill with [Auchincloss] to establish the United States–Israel Artificial Intelligence Center in the United States.”

The legislation is also supported by AIPAC, which views it as furthering U.S.-Israeli economic and national security cooperation, spokesman Marshall Wittmann told JI in June.

“We must continue to strengthen ties with our closest ally in the region, Israel,” Waltz said in a statement to JI. “Collaborating and investing in research and development that is critical to national security, like Artificial Intelligence, makes the world a safer place.”