New HFAC vice chair Malinowski lays out committee priorities

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) participates in a news conference in the Capitol on Jan. 29, 2018.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) may be uniquely suited for his new role as vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the Joe Biden era. A former assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration, he has long-standing personal relationships with foreign policy heavyweights inside the Biden administration including Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Special Envoy on Iran Rob Malley and Philip Gordon, deputy national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris. Malinowski spoke to Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod yesterday about the top priorities for the committee this session.

On the agenda: At the top of the committee’s agenda, Malinowski said, is the coronavirus — examining the U.S. role in helping distribute vaccines globally, reengaging with international health organizations and taking a leadership role in the global pandemic response. Also high on the list, he said, are a range of China-related issues, the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Focus on Iran: Malinowski said he supports the administration’s approach to Iran, but added, “The job of the committee is not to be a cheerleader. Our job is to conduct oversight.” The committee will scrutinize the administration’s plans to address Iran’s non-nuclear provocations, including its ballistic missile program, its support for terrorist groups abroad and its domestic human rights violations, he said. The New Jersey congressman added that Malley, his former teammate on the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, D.C.’s indoor soccer team, is “a very good friend, a very thoughtful person [and] a great diplomat…. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to the president and to Secretary Blinken.”

Assuaging concerns: Malinowski dismissed concerns that the Biden’s administration’s State Department could take a more hostile posture toward Israel as a result of Malley’s appointment and reports that Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), may also be headed to Foggy Bottom. “The policy is going to be set by the president with strong support from Secretary Blinken and National Security Adviser [Jake] Sullivan. All of them are strongly pro-Israel and well known to supporters of Israel,” Malinowski emphasized. “They are all open to surrounding themselves with folks who have different points of view to their right, to their left… But I would not be concerned about the fundamental commitment of this administration to the U.S. relationship with Israel.”

2022 watch: Malinowski brushed off indications that Republican New Jersey Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean, who ran against Malinowski in 2020 and lost by just over one percentage point, is planning to challenge him again in 2022. “I’m confident that as long as we keep delivering, and I keep delivering on crushing this pandemic, restoring the economy, protecting folks in my district from the extremism that so many of them are concerned about in our country, I’m going to keep winning,” he said.

Read the full interview here.

Elsewhere: Former New Republic editor-in-chief Marty Peretz writes in Tablet about “the Malley test,” offering an examination of “the impact of policies that institutionalist progressives support, measured on their own terms.”