WHOA, NELLIE

NYTimes reporter bowled over by Judaism

Nellie Bowles

Nellie Bowles, a roving reporter for The New York Times, has trained her caustic pen on such bizarre phenomena as dopamine fasting, divinity consultants and millennials who live with nuns. Despite her japing approach, Bowles, 32, often demonstrates a deeper truth about how the human search for meaning can manifest in quasi-religious displays bordering on the messianic. Now she is embarking on her own religious quest: converting to Judaism — a journey she is documenting in a charming newsletter, “Chosen by Choice,” launched in late December. Bowles discussed her conversion in a recent email exchange with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.

‘My soul is safe’: The immediate inspiration for Bowles’s conversion is her partner, the journalist Bari Weiss, who is Jewish. But converting has by no means been a perfunctory endeavor. In her weekly dispatches, Bowles reveals how the process of becoming Jewish has in many ways changed her approach to life and work. “This is going to sound strange, but it’s made me much more confident,” Bowles said. “Before this, my religion was my work. I lived for it. I worshiped it. Now, I see work as separate from my soul. And that allows me to be stronger and braver at work, less anxious about pleasing everyone all the time. Because my soul is safe. My center is working on something else.”

Arguing for evangelism: Bowles is such a big fan of Judaism that she wants others to try it too. In one entry, she argues that “Jews need to evangelize,” a view she acknowledges as controversial. Still, she stood by it in the exchange with JI. “It is radical, but it shouldn’t be,” she said. “The vast majority of non-Orthodox Jews who do marry, marry non-Jews. Unless people are comfortable with Reform Judaism disappearing after a generation or two, then I would start with converting the spouses! And also: Why not convert people? Judaism is wonderful. Living a Jewish life is a good life. The world would be better if more people lived more Jewishly. So I’m all for evangelizing.”

Culinary views: As she explores Jewish culinary traditions, Bowles has become particularly fond of Mizrahi and Sephardic cuisine, which she describes as superior to Ashkenazi food. “At the risk of getting myself in too much trouble here, I am just in a state of near constant shock about Ashkenazi food,” she said. “You guys. Israeli food is an incredible treasure.” Her views on keeping kosher are a little more complicated. “This has been really tricky,” Bowles told JI, noting that she doesn’t eat pork and could easily do away with meat altogether. “But shellfish is a really hard one to give up. I’m from San Francisco, and I love clam chowder. I love oysters. We’re thinking maybe we just keep a vegetarian home? It’s an ongoing conversation right now.”

Connection to Israel: Bowles said that a planned trip to Israel was canceled because of the pandemic, but she plans to visit when it’s safe to do so. Asked if she felt as if her identification with Judaism was tied up at all with any sort of connection to Israel, Bowles told JI that it was too soon to say. “I don’t yet feel particularly connected to Israel, and I know that going there and learning more is a huge part of my conversion that I’m excited for,” she said. “But, and I’m going to write about this on the blog: the anti-Zionism and hatred I’ve felt from people (some even who I know very well) for not immediately disavowing Israel as a place or an idea has been shocking.”

