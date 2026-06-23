BLINKEN WEIGHS IN

Tony Blinken praises Ro Khanna’s view of the Iran war

Blinken is the second top Biden administration official to champion Khanna, a likely 2028 presidential prospect and outspoken critic of Israel

Former Secretary of State Tony Blinken offered support for Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) stance on the Iran war and the U.S. deal with Iran in a post on X on Tuesday.

Blinken praised the “wise words from my friend [Khanna],” reposting a Fox News op-ed by the congressman making the case that “stopping the Iran war is good. But Trump’s deal is worse than the JCPOA.”

He’s the second prominent former Biden administration official to draw closer to Khanna in leading up to the 2028 presidential primary, joining former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who has reportedly been advising Khanna behind the scenes as he prepares for a presidential run.

The comments also come as some progressive presidential contenders call for the Democratic Party to purge its ranks of foreign policy advisers who served in the Biden administration, given its general support for Israel.

Khanna, in the op-ed published on Fox News’ website, praised the “welcome news” of the end of the war in Iran, but called the war “a self-inflicted disaster that cost American lives and burned through taxpayer dollars” and said the deal reached is more favorable for Iran than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action from which President Donald Trump withdrew.

“The details of the ceasefire released this week show that Vice President [JD] Vance woefully misled Americans on at least five accounts when he claimed the administration’s deal was better than the JCPOA that President Obama negotiated in 2015,” Khanna continued. “A better deal for ending this war would have been anchored in tough diplomacy and economic pressure rather than blunt force.”

The only times in the op-ed Khanna mentioned Israel — a frequent target of criticism by the congressman — were to argue that “through tough diplomacy” the U.S. could have worked with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah so it could not threaten the Lebanese people or Israel, and “used Iran’s temporary loss of military capabilities as an opportunity to restart negotiations over a two-state solution for Israelis” along the lines of the Arab Peace Initiative.