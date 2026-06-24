school controversy

Massachusetts principal under fire for apologizing to Arab students for Holocaust lesson

A Massachusetts middle school principal is receiving criticism from Jewish groups for apologizing to Arab students who he claimed “felt unseen” during a Holocaust education lesson.

In a message sent to seventh graders via a school portal, a screenshot of which was obtained by Jewish Insider, Diamond Middle School Principal Johnny Cole said the lesson was aimed at teaching the students to recognize hate and to speak out against it, something he called “an important goal.” Cole then apologized after he said some students’ families had expressed that the lesson left them feeling “unseen.”

“Some of you felt like your own history, your identity, or your community was left out or erased. Some of you left that session feeling less safe, not more. We have heard this from families, and we believe you,” Cole wrote.

“We are sorry. Not because the topic was too hard; hard conversations are part of growing up and part of what we do here at Diamond. We are sorry because every one of you deserves to walk into this school and feel that who you are matters — Arab students; Jewish students; Lebanese students; Muslim students; Palestinian students — every student. And in this case, we missed the mark and did not achieve what we hoped to do,” he added.

Cole said that the school was working with teachers and families to “build something better” that “includes all of our communities and all of our histories.”

The Lexington Public School District, which serves roughly 7,000 students across its nine schools, did not respond to requests for comment from JI.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month, according to Teagan Murtagh, an 8th grader at Diamond Middle School, who wrote in a letter to the editor in the Lexington Observer that he was stopped in the hallway by Cole and told not to wear a black sweatshirt printed with a four-line poem: “Save the bees. Plant more trees. Clean the seas. Punch Nazis.” Cole reportedly said some students had complained and felt “threatened” by the sweatshirt.

Local Jewish organizations have condemned the letter and are seeking a dialogue with school leadership to address the community’s concerns.

Scott Gladstone, associate director of the American Jewish Committee New England region, told JI he sent an email to Cole on Wednesday morning, offering to talk, and had not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

Samantha Joseph, Anti-Defamation League New England regional director told JI, “We’re aware of reports of a concerning response to a Holocaust education program in Lexington, and we’re in contact with community members about the situation.”

Last year, Jewish leaders in Massachusetts praised a new report and set of recommendations by The Massachusetts Special Commission on Combating Antisemitism that called for K-12 schools to implement the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.



The report noted a sharp rise of antisemitism in the state’s K-12 schools since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel and acknowledges that there has been significant harm to the mental health of Jewish and Israeli students and families caused by antisemitic incidents. It also noted inconsistencies in how districts respond to concerns around antisemitism, with some responding inadequately and others failing to respond at all.