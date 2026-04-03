FOLLOWING AOC

Ro Khanna says he’ll reject Iron Dome funding, joining AOC

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Wednesday he would reject further funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, echoing a position taken this week by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), under pressure from some members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“The Iron Dom[e] is important & saves lives. Israel should be able to buy it on their own with a $45 defense billion budget,” Khanna said, closely following the stance taken by Ocasio-Cortez.

“Israel is a first world country, and it can pay for the defensive systems it needs. We should not be subsidizing them, especially given their egregious violations of human rights law. Even Netanyahu has recognized the inevitability of Israel moving away from US aid.”



Both Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez are positioning themselves to run for higher office, and their pivots indicate how left-wing members are racing to adopt maximalist anti-Israel positions, as even some rank-and-file Democrats are taking a chillier view towards the Jewish state.