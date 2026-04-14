As filing deadline hits, campaign cash shows the power of online extremes

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Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Hasan Piker doubles down on Hamas support

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions to stop conflict in Iran

Six more Democratic senators file new war powers resolutions... to stop conflict in Iran

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and song to foster connection

From trauma to table: An Israeli duo uses food therapy and s...ong to foster connection

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

Former Rep. Eliot Engel, Foreign Affairs Committee chair and... stalwart supporter of Israel, dies at 79

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense aid to Israel

J Street backs far-left calls to end U.S. missile-defense ai...d to Israel

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Israel lobby’

Elissa Slotkin warns against equating Jewish donors with ‘Is...rael lobby’

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s future in the balance

U.S.-Iran talks to begin in Islamabad, with region’s f...uture in the balance

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefi...re brings combat to an inconclusive halt 

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic staffers

Lindsey Graham calls on primary rivals to fire antisemitic s...taffers

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed, on Temple Israel terrorist: ‘Hurt people do ...hurt people’

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies with antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes anti-Israel rhetoric at rallies wi...th antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anym...ore

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, b...lasting pro-Israel groups

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Seder’

Georgia politicos gather for first-of-its-kind ‘Sine Die Sed...er’

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no... deal reached by Tuesday

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement

Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they... still belong

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boo...sts defense spending

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape what followed

They survived the Temple Israel attack. They can’t escape wh...at followed

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories online

Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military action against Iran

New polls show Jewish voters largely oppose U.S. military ac...tion against Iran

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extremism after Temple Israel attack

Slotkin warns U.S. lacks funding to combat antisemitic extre...mism after Temple Israel attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears and Arab outreach after attack

In Michigan Senate primary, McMorrow balances Jewish fears a...nd Arab outreach after attack

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in troops?

Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists co...nvicted of murder

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after ba...cklash

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets po...litical reality

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani...’s movement

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and... Palestinian security prisoners

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Ira...n’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave,... AJC concludes

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat antisemitism, back Palestinians

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallies with Hasan Piker

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallie...s with Hasan Piker

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to... Iranian aggression

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safe...guards to combat antisemitism

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is b...orn

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject T...ucker Carlson

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in New York

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in N...ew York

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

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ANALYSIS

As filing deadline hits, campaign cash shows the power of online extremes

The advantage of having a defined group of reliable donors can be neutralized by an online feeding frenzy that galvanizes enough individuals to give to a radical cause or candidate

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Democratic candidate for Congress, Kat Abughazaleh, right, and her boyfriend Ben Collins, leave the Chicago Park District Loyola field house after voting in the primary election for the upcoming midterms, in Chicago, Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

By
Josh Kraushaar
April 14, 2026

Tomorrow (April 15) isn’t just Tax Day, but it’s also the deadline for candidates vying in the pivotal midterms to report their latest fundraising figures — an important marker on the political calendar in determining which candidates are raising enough money to run credible campaigns and which will be left financially behind. 

Historically, having a critical mass of prominent, well-heeled supporters was a prerequisite for a congressional candidate being able to get their message out to the public. 

Not long ago, candidates with extreme or exotic views — such as those affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America on the left or those embracing conspiracy theories on the far right — would have a hard time being taken seriously by rank-and-file donors, who typically want a back a winner and would shy away from those with far-out-of-the-mainstream views. 

Similarly, the pro-Israel community historically benefited from the presence of strong organizations like AIPAC that helped pool supporters’ money to favored candidates, giving them outsized impact within both parties. More recently, AIPAC’s super PAC has led the way in engaging directly in political campaigns, directly spending money on behalf of favored candidates and attacking some of the most radical candidates on the ballot.

But in our brave new decentralized world of politics and media, where a critical mass of small-dollar donations from passionate individuals can easily be amassed online (especially through an incendiary video clip or well-timed fundraising appeal), the comparative advantage of having a defined group of reliable donors can be neutralized by an online feeding frenzy that galvanizes enough individuals to give to a radical cause or candidate. 

At the same time, the social media-driven public conversation — without any guardrails and few standards — has totally transformed what is viewed as normal. One recent example: 27-year-old Kat Abughazaleh, a far-left social media influencer without any roots in the Chicago-area district she was running in, raised well over $3 million for her (unsuccessful) primary campaign, fueled by high-volume, low-dollar, largely out-of-state contributions. 

If Tip O’Neill once said all politics is local, the opposite is true today. All politics is now nationalized, with the most outlandish hot takes and incendiary commentary most likely to go viral. 

The same viral clips that lead unsuspecting audiences to extreme voices like Hasan Piker and Candace Owens live in the same ecosystem that makes it easy for a candidate like Abughazaleh to bring in big money. It’s not a coincidence that former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were among the top fundraisers within their respective parties this cycle. 

There are two different ways for Jewish and pro-Israel voices to adapt to this still-evolving revolution in both media and politics — one on the supply side and one on the demand side. 

On the demand side, it’s clear that the algorithmic preferences for leading social media platforms prioritize constant unthinking engagement (at best) and rage and radicalism (at worst). 

It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Twitter/X’s decision to unblock neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes from the platform in May 2024 quickly led to an upsurge in antisemitic content being embraced by a wide range of far-right podcasters. There are thoughtful policy proposals that have been floated to do a better job regulating what has increasingly become an anarchic space. 

Most of the focus, however, has been on how politicians and outside groups can adapt on the supply side. As Obama campaign manager David Plouffe wrote in The New York Times last week, “A successful campaign in 2026 must operate like a full-time production studio…  It means creating output tailored specifically for TikTok or Instagram or YouTube.”

Plouffe also noted that campaigns need to focus on what he called “answer engine optimization” for artificial intelligence, essentially working to ensure friendlier responses from AI bots. 

If the old media and fundraising model was to rely on scale (of donations) and volume (of ads) to persuade voters, the new media ecosystem requires nimbleness and adaptability. Raising the most money and saturating the airwaves with advertisements was once a time-tested tool of success. 

Now, campaigns and advocacy groups alike are facing a multifront challenge, figuring out whether to accommodate what appears to be a new political and media reality where the loudest and most polarizing voices prevail — or fight for a more fair-and-balanced ecosystem while also engaging with the fractured landscape as best as possible. 

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