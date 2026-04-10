Islamabad red flags
Plus, Cornyn hits Paxton on Tucker ties ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏
👋 Good Friday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview this weekend’s U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad and next week’s Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington amid a fragile Middle East ceasefire, and look at how Israel is viewing the agreement to cease hostilities for two weeks and effort to reach a negotiated agreement with Tehran. We have the exclusive on a new ad from Sen. John Cornyn hitting primary challenger Ken Paxton over the Texas attorney general’s ties to Tucker Carlson, and report on the rejection of an anti-AIPAC resolution by the Democratic National Committee’s rules committee. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erin Foster and Freida McFadden.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Vice President JD Vance, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are slated to take part in Pakistani-brokered talks with Iran this weekend in Islamabad, days after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Tehran. More below.
- We’ll be keeping an eye over the weekend on the expected Israel-Lebanon peace talks being brokered by Washington early next week between Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh Moawad and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa. Over the weekend, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to travel to the U.S. to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of the talks.
- Hamas has just hours to respond to the Board of Peace’s proposal that would force the group to disarm. Despite ongoing negotiations in Cairo, it is unlikely that Hamas will agree to fully disarm, potentially prompting renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip.
- The National Action Network Convention kicked off on Wednesday in New York City and runs through Saturday, with a number of public officials and potential 2028 contenders slated to speak at Rev. Al Sharpton’s annual conference. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro invoked his faith on Wednesday while making a pitch to the Black voters in the audience. “What, you don’t think a Jew can go to a Baptist church?” he quipped. Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore brought cheering attendees to their feet on Thursday before criticizing the war in Iran as a costly and protracted misadventure. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) are slated to speak today and tomorrow.
- On Sunday, the Anti-Defamation League and Museum of Jewish Heritage will hold their Annual Gathering of Remembrance at Temple Emanu-El in New York City ahead of Yom Hashoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — which begins Monday evening.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S melissa weiss
American and Iranian officials are meeting tomorrow in Islamabad, Pakistan, to begin conversations aimed at ending the conflict that has consumed the Middle East since late February. Though much change has occurred in the last six weeks, the decisions made in the next two could determine the future of the region for decades to come.
The “fog of diplomacy,” as The Washington Post’s David Ignatius put it, has shrouded much of what is known about the talks and their contours. The first 24 hours after the ceasefire was announced saw dueling — and often conflicting — statements, denials and claims about various points, including the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement, Iran’s “right” to enrich uranium and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, that were proposed and supposedly agreed to by the parties.
Those sticking points deepened in the days between the ceasefire announcement and tomorrow’s meeting in Pakistan. On Wednesday, Israel conducted widespread strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and operatives whom the IDF said had embedded in civilian areas, while Hezbollah has launched dozens of missiles into Israel — including one fired at the southern city of Ashdod that also triggered sirens across Tel Aviv and surrounding towns early Friday morning. Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday accused Iran of “doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz.”
It is against that backdrop that Vice President JD Vance, joined by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will enter into negotiations tomorrow in Islamabad.
In tandem, a separate set of negotiations is slated to take place in Washington early next week, when the U.S. will convene the envoys from Israel and Lebanon for rare direct, public talks aimed at reaching a peace agreement between Beirut and Jerusalem. If reached — and if Lebanon takes meaningful action to demilitarize Hezbollah — Iran could lose its most powerful proxy in the region. Under pressure from Washington, Israel has limited its attacks on Lebanon.
While the inability to agree on the parameters for a ceasefire does not portend well for the ability to secure a more lasting agreement, both sides have a vested interest in reaching an accord that allows both to declare victory. Watching from the sidelines are Israel and the Gulf states, which will not be represented in Islamabad, and will instead have to hope from their respective capitals that the U.S. does not acquiesce to an agreement that emboldens Iran — and leaves American allies vulnerable.
THE VIEW FROM ISRAEL
Israelis uncertain if Iran war made them safer after ceasefire brings combat to an inconclusive halt
For many Israelis who were awoken by rocket sirens just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, only to see the headline on their phones that a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran had been reached, the news was met with mixed feelings of relief and concern. After the ceasefire went into effect, there was a pervading feeling in Israel that the war with Iran was not complete, and the return to routine life may be short-lived, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Survey says: Israelis’ support for the war effort despite the challenges on the home front was strong because its aims — eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat and severely degrading the ballistic missile threat — were meant to ultimately make them safer, along with the hope, bolstered by statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, that the mullahs’ regime would be toppled. Yet, according to a Channel 13 poll, Israelis ranked their sense of security after the war at 5.36 out of 10, and gave Netanyahu a grade of 5.56. The mixed feelings from the public were backed up by experts who spoke to JI on Thursday. Brig.-Gen. (res.) Assaf Orion, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University, said that it is “too early to say” whether Israel is safer now than it was six weeks ago.