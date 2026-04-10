Word on the Street

House Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to use unanimous consent to pass a measure calling for an end to U.S. operations targeting Iran…

Nawaf al-Thani, the former Qatari defense attaché in Washington, warned that the war with Iran has “forever” altered relations between Doha and Tehran, saying that after Iran’s strikes on the Gulf state’s liquefied natural gas exports, Qatar “has to see a seriousness from Iran when it comes to Qatari security”…

The Wall Street Journal looks at concerns among Gulf states that the two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week is emboldening Iran and positioning the Islamic Republic as a regional hegemon…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones that had been launched from the Islamic Republic at nearby Gulf states using domestically produced interceptors that had been utilized to shoot down Shahed drones fired by Russia at Ukraine…

The Free Press reports on a January meeting between the Pentagon’s Elbridge Colby and the Holy See’s envoy in Washington to find common ground and encourage the Vatican to align with the U.S. on defense and foreign policy; the meeting went awry after another U.S. official noted the 14th century period in which France created its own papacy over disagreements with Rome..

The Missouri Statehouse passed legislation codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism on Thursday, sending it to the governor’s desk; “After 16 months of intense work in a growing climate of anti-Jew hate, Jewish students in our state are finally protected against intimidation and harassment,” Stacey Newman, the executive director of the Missouri Alliance Network, told JI, adding specific praise for the “numerous Jewish students who courageously testified in the Capitol of their hateful experiences on campus, which they continue to face”…

Amid controversy, Peter Chatzky, a progressive who had provided $5 million in funding for his campaign for New York’s 17th Congressional District, announced his withdrawal from the race; the decision leaves Effie Phillips-Staley as the main competitor in the left lane in the Democratic primary…

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) convened Christian and Jewish leaders for a call with reporters to criticize Paul Dans and Mark Lynch, who are challenging Graham in the Republican primary for his Senate seat, over Dans’ refusal to fire his campaign communications director and Lynch declining to part ways with his political director despite the staffers’ respective records of making antisemitic statements, JI’s Emily Jacobs reports…

Far-left Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Summer Lee (D-PA) and leftist streamer Hasan Piker dismissed criticism of Piker and his past antisemitic and anti-American comments at a rally at the University of Michigan on Tuesday, JI’s Marc Rod reports…

Speaking at the Tuesday night event, El-Sayed doubled down on claims that the man who attacked Temple Israel in West Bloomfield last month did so as a result of the pain he felt from the war in the Middle East, saying, “hurt people do hurt people,” JI’s Gabby Deutch reports…

A candidate for the University of Michigan Board of Regents shared a series of social media posts praising Hezbollah leaders and Iran, including one last June, during the 12-day war with Israel, calling on Tehran to “show no laxity in sacred war against the enemy”…

A Pakistani man living in Canada pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to a terrorism charge over a failed plot to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn…

The war in Iran has cost Israel political support in the United States, according to a new Pew Research Center poll, which shows 60% of Americans now view Israel unfavorably, with 37% viewing the Jewish state favorably, JI’s Josh Kraushaar reports…

Jewish groups criticized the American Association of Geographers after its members pushed for an academic boycott of Israel at the organization’s annual meeting, which featured overwhelmingly one-sided presentations against the Jewish state, JI’s Haley Cohen reports…

Paramount President Jeff Shell departed the company following an investigation into allegations he shared confidential company information with an outside consultant…

The Associated Press spotlights Colby College’s Center for Small Town Jewish Life, which aims to support and strengthen small Jewish communities around the country…

“Nobody Wants This” creator Erin Foster is joining the show as a guest star in its upcoming third season…

The Housemaid author Freida McFadden revealed that McFadden was a pen name and her real name and identity was Sara Cohen, a physician who specializes in traumatic brain injuries…

Authorities in Canada charged a man with four gun counts after he fired a gun at a Jewish-owned restaurant in the Toronto suburb of North York last week…

Organizers of the annual Wireless festival in the U.K. canceled the three-day festival after British authorities revoked the visa of Kanye West, who had been scheduled to headline the event despite numerous incidents in which the artist invoked antisemitism language; the U.K.’s Home Office said the visa revocation was “made on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good”…

Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry announced that the country had declared Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Houthis as terrorist groups…

Diplomat David Cornstein, who served as U.S. ambassador to Hungary from 2018-2020 and played a key role in deepening ties between the Orbán government and President Donald Trump, died at 87…

Photographer Nathan Farb, who was known for images of Russians in Siberia, hippies in New York City and the landscapes of the Adirondacks, died at 85…

Journalist Peter Schrag, the author of 1998’s Paradise Lost: California’s Experience, America’s Future, died at 94…