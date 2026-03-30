MAYOR'S AGENDA

Zohran Mamdani to join Israelis for ‘Downtown Seder’ event

The mayor will appear at the 33rd annual benefit with David Broza, Modi Rosenfeld, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie and other liberal figures and celebrities

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will participate Monday evening in a Passover-themed benefit for a nonprofit focused on peacebuilding alongside multiple American and Israeli celebrities.

The mayor’s schedule confirmed that Mamdani, whose political initiation began with anti-Israel campus activism, will take part in the 33rd annual “Downtown Seder” event at impresario Michael Dorf’s City Winery venue in Lower Manhattan.

Set to appear alongside Mamdani are Israeli musician David Broza and Israeli-American comedian Modi Rosenfeld, while Israeli-American Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie will feature on a livestream from Israel.

Broza and Lau-Lavie are both well-known liberals and peace activists, while Rosenfeld is a gay Modern Orthodox comic known for performing to religious audiences.

“The Seder is about asking urgent questions — about freedom, responsibility, and how we care for one another,” said Dorf in a press release announcing the event. “Each year, we bring together voices who challenge, inspire, and reflect the world as it is — and as it could be.”

Dorf, who previously hosted then-candidate Mamdani for a Yom Kippur event last year, has criticized IDF policy in Gaza — but has rejected allegations that Israel has committed “genocide,” a claim the mayor makes frequently.

Net proceeds from the already sold-out tickets will go toward Seeds of Peace, an organization known for hosting Israel and Arab youth at dialogue forums in Maine, the press release said.

Other celebrities on the bill include Freakonomics co-author Stephen Dubner, news anchor Don Lemon, musician Meg Okura, and comedienne Olga Namer.