Senate Republicans express confidence, but say they haven’t heard plan for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safe...guards to combat antisemitism

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is b...orn

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject T...ucker Carlson

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in New York

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in N...ew York

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Adobe Stock

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

STRAIT TALK

Senate Republicans express confidence, but say they haven’t heard plan for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Some disagree on who should claim ultimate responsibility for the strait — the U.S. or other countries in the region

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

By
Marc Rod
March 25, 2026

Multiple Senate Republicans said Tuesday that they haven’t heard from the administration specific plans for restoring free trade through the Strait of Hormuz, though most emphasized that doing so is a critical goal.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said that the Pentagon has been planning for this contingency for years.

“I can just tell you, the Pentagon has, for years, been playing out their plans,” Rounds told Jewish Insider. “The question is which plan is next, and that’s based on conditions — the same thing with Kharg Island,” he said, referring to potential U.S. military operations against the Iranian regime’s primary petroleum export hub. “I’m sure that when the time comes, we’ll all know.”

Rounds said he’s confident the administration has “multiple plans” for Kharg Island as well. The administration has reportedly been considering invading or blockading the island to force the regime to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump previously threatened to destroy the energy facilities on Kharg Island if the blockade continues.

The Strait of Hormuz “has to” be reopened, “but no, I have not heard from them on the ‘how’ and the ‘what’ — how they’re trying to be able to accomplish that,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said. “This has been Iran’s trick for decades, right? When they get mad, they close the Strait of Hormuz. They just hang that over everybody’s head all the time.”

He suggested that any solution to the current blockade should also aim to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“[However] this is resolved, you can’t have a future of terrorism in the region,” Lankford said. “You can’t have this constant on-and-off of the Strait of Hormuz, and you can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said of the U.S. military, “they’re certainly sending a lot of assets there to do that, so I hope they’re successful.”

Cornyn also characterized the waiver of some U.S. sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil as “temporary disruptions,” which he hopes will be restored once the strait is reopened. 

One Republican senator, however, argued that the onus is not on the United States to reopen the strait, despite the closure’s impact on global oil prices.

“The way I look at it, the countries that need to get it open — they’re the ones who should do it,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said. “We’re energy independent. So the countries that need [to get] product out of there — they ought to figure out how to get it open. I don’t think it’s our responsibility.” Trump has made similar comments about leaving responsibility over the strait to countries that utilize it most, which are primarily Gulf states.

Lankford and Cornyn both said they disagreed with the idea that the U.S. should leave others to handle obstacles to commerce in the strait.

Lankford said he has a “very different view” on the issue, emphasizing that there are hundreds of thousands of Americans living and working in the region.

“America stands with Americans, wherever they stand, so we’ve got to be able to fix that,” Lankford said. “Iran, for 47 years, has performed acts of terrorism on Americans that live in the area. They’ve got to stop that. And the Strait of Hormuz — they can constantly adjust oil prices … based on them opening and closing it. You can’t do that. We don’t let Somali pirates take our ships, we don’t let the Houthis stop international traffic and we don’t let the Iranians shut off the Strait of Hormuz.”

Cornyn highlighted the global economic impacts of the strait’s closure.

“It impacts, obviously, worldwide commodity prices, but it affects our country as well, given the impact on the gas prices,” Cornyn said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused the administration of failing to properly plan for the likelihood that Iran would close the strait in advance of the war.

“We’ve known for 80 years that that was a vulnerability to the entire [world],” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said. “Did you think about it? Did you not think about it? If you thought about it, did you just assume Iran wouldn’t do it? I mean, it’s amateur hour.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.