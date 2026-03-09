Iranian missile kills two in central Israel as war continues

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Trump, Netanyahu head off concerns about Kurds entering Iran war

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Quick Hits

DEATH TOLL RISES

Iranian missile kills two in central Israel as war continues

In Lebanon, two IDF soldiers were killed over the weekend by a missile fired by Hezbollah

Magen David Adom

The site of a missile strike in central Israel, March 9, 2026

By
Lahav Harkov
March 9, 2026

Two people were killed in an Iranian missile attack that struck a construction site in the city of Yehud in central Israel, volunteer emergency service Magen David Adom reported on Monday.

MDA pronounced one of the victims, a man who appeared to be about 40 years old, dead at the scene. Another man, believed to be around the same age, was evacuated to the nearest hospital in serious and unstable condition, and later pronounced dead. Both were foreign workers.

“It was a difficult scene,” MDA paramedic Liz Goral said. “The two casualties were lying unconscious and suffering from severe shrapnel injuries to their bodies. After performing resuscitation efforts, we had to pronounce the death of a man, approximately 40 years old, and we evacuated the second casualty in serious condition.”

The Hatzalah volunteer emergency services reported three additional injuries in the area.

Missile strikes on Israel caused significant property damage over the weekend in Tel Aviv and Rishon LeZion, a large city in central Israel. Overnight Sunday, a woman in the Rishon Lezion area was treated for a head injury after being hit by flying rocks.

Since the beginning of Operation Lion’s Roar, there have been 14 fatalities. Emergency service Magen David Adom has treated 622 injured people, the majority of whom were injured making their way to shelter or in traffic accidents related to stopping suddenly for missile sirens.

IDF International Media Spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said in a briefing on Monday that though “the amount [of missiles] in each barrage is going down, they are still dangerous. We have seen what one missile can do … some of them carry warheads that weigh a ton. We have seen Iran use weapons that constitute war crimes – cluster munitions – almost on a daily basis.”

Saudi Arabia had its first two fatalities from the Iranian attacks over the weekend: an Indian national and a Bangladeshi national, both of whom were in residential areas when they were killed. The State Department ordered diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, which faced several attacks by Iran last week, to leave the Gulf state.

In Lebanon, two IDF soldiers were killed over the weekend by a missile fired by Hezbollah. The soldiers were retrieving a vehicle from a position in southern Lebanon at the time they were killed, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said. One soldier, combat engineer Maher Hatar, 38, was the first Druze soldier killed in the war. The second soldier’s identity has not been cleared for publication.

Shoshani said that in the week since Hezbollah joined Iran’s attacks on Israel, they have launched hundreds of rockets and UAVs at Israel.

“Hezbollah is present in southern Lebanon,” Shoshani said. “The IDF is standing between the terrorists and [Israeli] civilians. … Hezbollah has spent decades amassing weapons, and even though we spent the last 2.5 years degrading those weapons, they still are able to threaten our civilians.” 

The IDF conducted a raid in southern Lebanon on Sunday night, Shoshani said, emphasizing that it was limited and “not the beginning of a ground maneuver.” 

The IDF also struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commanders based in Beirut over the weekend.

Also over the weekend, IDF soldiers unsuccessfully searched a cemetery in Lebanon for the remains of Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator who disappeared in 1986. The IDF said that there were no clashes with Hezbollah and that soldiers were not fired upon, while Lebanon’s health ministry reported that dozens of people were killed in the operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “the operation … did not yield the findings we were looking for, but the commitment of the state of Israel and my own commitment to complete all the missions regarding our captives and missing is absolute and constant. So it has been and so it shall be.”

Arad’s widow, Tami, expressed misgivings about the operation in a Facebook post: “Our desire to know what happened to Ron stops as soon as there is a risk to IDF soldiers. In our view, the sanctity of life comes before the commitment to return the remains of a fighter for burial. This is our worldview regarding our loved one who disappeared some 40 years ago. … We appreciate the state of Israel’s commitment and at the same time we ask … do not instruct [to begin] operations with even a minimal risk to the fighters.”  

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s informal advisor, are set to visit Israel on Tuesday, a Trump administration source confirmed to Jewish Insider overnight. Later, unconfirmed reports on Monday said that the trip was called off.

The scheduled visit comes after Israel bombed Iranian oil facilities over the weekend. Israel notified the U.S. in advance of the strikes, but Washington reportedly misunderstood the extent of the planned attacks, which went further than the White House expected. 

Shoshani said that the fuel depot was connected to the IRGC.

Over the weekend, the IDF also struck an Iranian Internal Security command center in Isfahan, as well as a base used by the IRGC, IRGC police and the Basij paramilitary force. In another wave of strikes, the IDF hit the IRGC Space Agency, which included the command-and-control structure for the Khayyam satellite used to monitor Israel.

“The strikes were completed as part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays and foundations of the Iranian regime,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said.

In addition, the IDF struck F14 fighter jets at Isfahan airport, along with detection and air defense systems and two major ballistic and cruise missile production sites in Parchin and Shahrud.

The IDF also killed Abu al-Qassem Baba’iyan, head of the military office of the Iranian supreme leader and the chief of staff of the emergency command, who was responsible for coordinating between the Iranian regime’s military groups to attack Israel. His predecessor, Ali Shadmani, was killed by Israel in last year’s war with Iran.

The Islamic Republic officially confirmed on Sunday that Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would succeed his father. Trump said last week that appointing the younger Khamenei was “unacceptable,” and that he would play a significant role in choosing the country’s next leader. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that “any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime will be a clear target for elimination.”

