MILITARY UPDATE

Day 6: Repatriation flights briefly delayed in the air as Iran shoots missiles at Israel

Tehran also attacked Azerbaijan for the first time, launching drones that injured two at Nakhchivan International Airport

Some of the first repatriation flights carrying Israelis who had been stranded abroad were briefly held mid-flight on Thursday morning as Iranian missiles were fired at central Israel.

El Al, Arkia, Israir and Air Haifa repatriation flights began taking off for Israel on Wednesday evening from dozens of destinations in Europe, the U.S. and Thailand, and began landing Thursday morning.

Several flights needed to briefly detour while en route to Ben Gurion Airport after Iran shot missiles toward central Israel. The flights are expected to continue through the weekend.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said that no casualties from the missile barrage had thus far been reported. Social media footage showed a crater in the ground, believed to be from falling missile fragments, in an open field near houses in central Israel.

As Iran launched missiles at Israel on Thursday morning, it also attacked Azerbaijan for the first time, launching drones that injured two at Nakhchivan International Airport.

Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands said they would send naval vessels to Cyprus, after an Iranian UAV struck a British base on the island state.

The IDF has been preparing for the possibility that the Houthis will begin striking Israel as they have done sporadically since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Israeli media reported. The Houthis have threatened to fire at Gulf States if they attack Iran, and Saudi Arabia increased security for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in case of a Houthi attack, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, the IDF struck an underground site in Iran used to store missiles. Amid the strike, an IAF jet detected Iranians loading a missile into a launcher and struck it.

The IDF completed a wide-scale attack on an Iranian military compound that featured the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij paramilitary force, Quds Force, cyber warfare, and internal security, including the unit for suppressing protests, the military said on Wednesday.

According to the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv University, over 1,000 people have been killed in Iran. Israel has struck over 600 targets and the U.S. has struck over 2,000, in addition to over 300 air-defense systems and ballistic-missile assets. The U.S. additionally destroyed 20 Iranian vessels and submarines.

There have been over 120 waves of Iranian attacks on Israel, including 200 missiles and over 120 UAVs, with 10 significant impacts. There have been 941 UAV attacks, 189 ballistic missiles and eight cruise missiles targeting the UAE, 92 UAVs and 74 missiles aimed at Bahrain, 41 UAVs and 112 missiles targeting Qatar, among other attacks, according to the INSS.

In addition, the INSS found that there have been 62 attacks launched from Lebanon toward Israel and six from Lebanon to Cyprus. Israel has struck over 250 targets in Lebanon since Hezbollah joined the war over the weekend.

Israel has eliminated more than 40 senior figures in Iran, 14 of whom the INSS characterizes as very senior, and 16 in Lebanon.

MDA reported 44 people injured as a result of missile strikes on Israel on Wednesday. Most were injured making their way to shelter. Since the start of Operation Lion’s Roar, MDA has treated 458 casualties; there have been 12 fatalities.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, thanking the U.S. for its support for Israel and saying the countries’ leaders are “changing regional and global history.”

Hegseth praised the cooperation between the militariess and said “keep going to the end; we are with you,” according to Katz’s office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s diplomatic advisor, Ophir Falk, pushed back against the claim that the U.S. or Israel attacked a girls’ school in Iran on Saturday, killing at least 168, according to Iranian reports. Falk said the claim was being investigated, but that it appears that a misfired Iranian missile struck the school.

“From what I understand, that was clearly an Iranian strike; it’s a misfire from the Iranians,” Falk told CNN. “Those are Iranian missiles that misfired. Some 30% of their missiles are misfiring.”

Falk noted that similar incidents took place during the war in Gaza, adding: “For us, every civilian casualty is a tragedy. We do everything to prevent civilian casualties. … For [Iran], it’s a strategy. … I am 100% sure the American military did not intentionally kill civilians.”