EXCLUSIVE

Lawler, Sherman bill targets finances of Iranian oligarchs and supports internet freedom

The bipartisan legislation would seize and repurpose assets of Iranian government officials and support efforts to create and disseminate technology to Iranian citizens to help evade internet blackouts

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), the chair and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, are set to introduce a bill on Monday to disrupt the finances of the Iranian regime and its allies and expand internet access in Iran.

The Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom and Accountability Act would create a dedicated “Iran Kleptocracy Initiative” unit within the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau within the Treasury Department.

The office would be charged with identifying assets of Iranian government officials and their family members; coordinating with the Department of State to freeze and confiscate those assets; to “repurpose” seized assets to support Iranian dissidents where possible; to coordinate with various federal agencies to pursue civil and criminal prosecutions of individuals connected to these financial networks; and to create a reward system for those who assist in identifying such assets and prosecuting related individuals.

The bill would allow congressional leaders to demand that the administration assess whether specific Iranian individuals meet the standards to be sanctioned for supporting the regime’s human rights abuses, censorship and repression.

To expand internet access, it directs the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Acquisition University to “support the development of of low-cost, easily scalable, and rapidly deployable technologies to counter internet shutdowns or limitations in Iran,” including seeking out and backing existing or developing technologies that can evade internet blackouts by the Iranian government and working with industry and academia to quickly develop, deploy and test those technologies,

The bill proposes providing $2 million annually for those efforts through 2030. It also proposes increased funding for the internet freedom grants for Iran from to $30 million annually through 2030, doubling the proposed funding levels currently laid out in federal statute.

The legislation urges the administration to utilize U.S. international broadcasting systems — which some lawmakers have criticized for staying on the sidelines during the latest protests — to provide accurate information to Iranian civilians and support independent Iranian journalists.

It further directs the administration to assemble a report on senior “foreign political figures and oligarchs in Iran” and parastatal entities in Iran, the various business ties and assets held by those individuals, entities and their family members and the impacts of imposing sanctions and other restrictions on them.

And it instructs the administration to report to Congress on the feasibility of certain technologies to expand internet access, an analysis of potential obstacles and a summary of telecommunications providers active in Iran and their ownership.

“The Iranian regime fears one thing above all else: a connected, informed population. That’s why it shuts down the internet, censors dissent, and jails journalists,” Lawler said in a statement. “Comprehensive legislation is needed to expand internet freedom and target the financial networks of corrupt officials. We must increase pressure where it belongs and support with all of our might those fighting for freedom and democracy.”

“Despite the absolute brutality they continue to endure at the hands of this murderous regime, the Iranian people are bravely continuing to fight for their freedom,” Sherman said in a statement. “I’m proud to join my colleague Congressman Lawler in introducing legislation to stand with these brave protesters by creating a new, whole-of-government strategy to take down this regime. The Islamic Republic is weaker than it ever has been, and we must seize the moment. I know in our lifetimes, we will see a free Iran.”

The legislation is being supported by AIPAC, which is hosting a conference for activists in Washington next week and has meetings set with more than 400 congressional offices.

“This critical legislation expresses support for the fundamental freedoms of the Iranian people, promotes secure access to the internet, and advances efforts to hold oppressors accountable for human rights abuses,” AIPAC spokesperson Deryn Sousa said in a statement. “AIPAC urges Congress to pass this bipartisan measure to stand with the people of Iran and reinforce America’s commitment to human rights and digital freedom.”