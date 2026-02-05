survey says

Israelis split on whether to join a U.S. strike on Iran – poll

Right-wing Israelis support a strike even if Iran does not attack, while other political camps prefer to wait and see if Iran strikes Israel first, IDI poll finds

Less than half of Israelis support joining an American strike on Iran if Israel is not directly attacked, a poll from the Israel Democracy Institute found this week.

Half of the Israelis polled supported a military response only if Israel is directly attacked by Iran, while 44% backed joining an American strike on Iran even before a potential attack on Israel.

Among Israeli Jews, 46% support intervening only if Iran attacks first, while 48% support involvement regardless.

If those results are further divided between political affiliations, only among Israel’s right does a majority (62%) support joining a preemptive American strike on Iran. On the center-right, 41% support such a scenario, while that number decreases to 35% among centrists, 36% of those polled on the center-left and 31% of respondents who identified as left.

Among Israeli Arabs, 67% would only support an Israeli strike if Iran attacks first.

Israelis are also split over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that U.S. military aid would be phased out in the coming years. About half (49%) think the change would make Israel less secure, while 39.5% think otherwise.

The Israeli right is less likely to think that bringing U.S. military aid down to zero will be harmful to Israel’s security, with only 30% holding that view, while most on the center-right (56%), center (64%), center-left (72%) and left (72%) hold that view.

Most Israeli Jews (54%) believe that President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace will not “help solve the problems in Gaza while maintaining Israel’s security,” while 37% believe it will. When the results are analyzed by political affiliation, a slight majority of those on the left, center and right all agree the Board of Peace will not help.

Among Israeli Arabs, 42% believe the Board of Peace will help and 34% say it will not; 24% did not know.

IDI conducted the poll on January 25-29 among a sample size of 604 with a margin of error of 3.57%.