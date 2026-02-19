‘Don’t change your weekend plans,’ experts say amid media frenzy over possible Iran strikes

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage,... from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Ar...abia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chr...onicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in p...ivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in ...2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contract...ing to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders ove...r IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over a...ntisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish cau...cus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bond...i Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction ...plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa.... swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointm...ent of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest ...by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security gran...ts in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustrati...on with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro o...ver Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Is...rael in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront ...antisemitism in medicine

Quick Hits

TEHRAN TENSIONS

‘Don’t change your weekend plans,’ experts say amid media frenzy over possible Iran strikes

Experts tell JI that despite the constant flow of reports that Trump favors a military response as talks with Iran falter, an American strike and Iranian retaliation against Israel are likely not imminent

Tomer Neuberg/AP

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024.

By
Lahav Harkov
February 19, 2026

Tensions in Israel continued to rise over possible missile strikes from Iran, as signals increased that President Donald Trump is ready to order a strike on the Islamic Republic, possibly within days.

Yet experts told Jewish Insider on Thursday that, despite the constant flow of reports that Trump favors a military response as negotiations with Iran falter, an American strike and Iranian retaliation against Israel are likely not imminent.

Nearly every major Israeli news website and broadcast led with Iran news on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, referencing reports in CBS News that the U.S. military could be prepared to strike in the coming days and and the Wall Street Journal headline that the U.S. has amassed the greatest air power in the Middle East since the Iraq war in 2003.

In a moment that went viral in Israel and sparked hundreds of phone calls to the IDF Home Front Command, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin told Israel’s Channel 12 on Wednesday that while he went to the Munich Security Conference last week, “I would think twice about flying [abroad] on the coming weekend.”

Every Israeli “asks himself several times a day when there will be a campaign against Iran,” Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Boaz Bismuth (Likud) said on Wednesday. “The entire population and homefront are preparing.”

However, IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin said that “there is no change in the situational assessment, and if there will be, we will update [the public]. There is no need to panic.”

Defrin also noted that “there are negotiations, and the IDF has long been prepared for maximum defense. If we are attacked, we will respond forcefully.”

However, while Israel’s leadership and the IDF’s assessment is that the U.S. will warn them before a strike, they plan to prepare quietly and not alert the public in advance, in order to increase the chances of success, Israel’s Kann News reported on Wednesday. 

Raz Zimmt, director of the Iran Program at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, quipped to JI in reference to Yadlin’s remarks: “Don’t change your weekend plans.” 

Zimmt noted that the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier is still on the way to the region, and argued that “the Americans will want to be maximally prepared when they make their decision” whether to strike Iran.

“I think it’s a matter of days, not weeks, but it could also be 14 days,” he said.

Oded Ailam, former head of the Mossad Counterterrorism Division and a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said that he “doesn’t see a scenario of an immediate strike in the coming days or the coming week, despite the fearmongering in the media.”

Ailam argued that Trump will try to exhaust the current negotiations to be certain if Iran will accept a deal. 

“He won’t attack until it is totally clear that this is a dead end, but he will gather forces” in the region, Ailam said. “It won’t happen for the next week or two, and after that, it depends mostly on the Iranians and the extent of their concessions.”

In Zimmt’s assessment, an Iranian surprise attack, rather than a retaliation following an American strike, is unlikely.

“Iran understands the chance of an American attack is higher than the chance of an agreement, but why should they drag themselves into a war that they have a chance of avoiding?” he said.

In addition, he said, the Iranian leadership “knows very well that Israel is ready and won’t be surprised, so it’s not worth it.” 

Still, Zimmt said, Iran’s likely first reaction to an American strike will likely be to attack U.S. bases in the Gulf and Israeli targets: “For them, the U.S. and Israel are the same thing.” 

Ailam said that Israel has greatly improved its air defenses since the 12-day war with Iran last June. At the time, Israel intercepted 85% of the missiles coming from Iran, and Ailam said the interception rate would likely be higher next time. Israel’s Iron Beam laser-defense system has also become operative in the interim, adding a new element of defense against drones.

In addition, he noted that the amassing of American naval vessels in the region means that the U.S. will likely contribute more to Israel’s defense than during the last war.

At the same time, Ailam said, “the Iranians have not managed to rebuild their ballistic missile systems. They only have 240 launchers, which is not much. When you strike launchers, you neutralize their ability to shoot many missiles simultaneously and disrupt Israel’s defense systems.” 

As such, Ailam’s assessment was that “Iran is on the defensive and Israel has a clear advantage.” 

“If two ballistic missiles penetrate Israel’s defensive envelope, it can cause great damage — as it did at Soroka [Medical Center in Beersheba] and Weizmann [Institute of Science] last year — but it is not a threat that Israel can’t handle. I don’t see it as an existential or very significant threat,” he said.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.