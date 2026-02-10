PAC PUSH

AIPAC super PAC launches ads supporting Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin’s House campaign

The United Democracy Project, the AIPAC-linked super PAC, launched a $500,000 ad campaign on Monday supporting Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who is running in one of a series of hotly contested Chicago-area congressional primaries.

In the 7th Congressional District Democratic primary, Conyears-Ervin faces, among others, Kina Collins, a Justice Democrats-backed, anti-Israel progressive candidate who ran for the seat twice before. Conyears-Ervin herself is a repeat candidate, having run against incumbent Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), who is retiring in 2024. Conyears-Ervin maintained strong support for Israel during her previous campaign.

The ad highlights Conyears-Ervin’s background as the daughter of a single mother reliant on public assistance and supporting a sister with disabilities who also depends on federal medical assistance programs. It frames her as a committed fighter against President Donald Trump.

“When Donald Trump attacks everything you believe in, you never back down,” the ad states. “For Melissa Conyears-Ervin, lowering costs, protecting health care and stopping Donald Trump is personal.”

Conyears-Ervin received 21% of the Democratic primary vote to Davis’ 52% and Collins’ 19% in 2024. In this year’s primary, she faces real estate developer and Jewish United Fund board member Jason Friedman, state Rep. LaShawn Ford — who is Davis’ preferred successor, emergency physician Thomas Fisher and Anthony Driver, a former leader of the Chicago police oversight board and a local union leader.

Conyears-Ervin finished 2025 fourth in total fundraising, trailing Friedman, Fisher and Ford.

She was also recently endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, which has supported various anti-Israel initiatives since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Friedman, who is Jewish, has a record of support for and engagement with Israel through the JUF, including leading numerous JUF delegations to the Jewish state. He’s seen by some as an unconventional candidate for the historically Black-dominated district.

A pair of recently created super PACs began running ads last week backing moderate pro-Israel women in several other Chicago-area districts. Those groups are rumored to be supported by UDP or other pro-Israel backers, but the 7th District is the only one in which UDP is directly and publicly involved.