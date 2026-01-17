Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Quick Hits

PEACE BOARD PROTEST

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

A Trump administration source characterized Netanyahu's statement to JI as a minor issue that would likely be smoothed out within days

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City.

By
Lahav Harkov
January 17, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the composition of the Board of Peace Executive Board meant to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, his office said on Saturday.

“The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated. “The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the U.S. Secretary of State on this matter.”

Though Netanyahu said the board was not coordinated with Israel, he spoke with President Donald Trump twice in recent days, and Mossad Chief David Barnea met with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday. The calls and meetings were reportedly about Iran.

The White House announced on Friday that several committees to govern Gaza and oversee its reconstruction and administration had been formed, including the Gaza Executive Board.

The Gaza Executive Board is meant to support the office of the high representative for Gaza and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which is made up of Palestinian technocrats. It includes Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former U.K. Prime Minister U.K. Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, Israeli-Cypriot businessman Yakir Gabay, head of Egyptian intelligence General Hassan Rashad, UAE Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Sigrid Kaag, and the previous holder of that position, Nickolay Mladenov, who will serve as the high representative for Gaza.

The board also includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi. Israeli officials have previously spoken out against Turkish involvement in Gaza’s reconstruction. Qatar has funded Gaza reconstruction in the past, with significant funding and dual-use materials reaching Hamas; the terrorist group’s leaders have also resided in Doha.

A Trump administration source characterized Netanyahu’s statement to Jewish Insider as a minor issue that would likely be smoothed out within days. 

The source noted that Turkish and Qatari representatives were key to negotiating the ceasefire in Gaza, which took effect in October, and that they call Witkoff and Kushner daily, and therefore have an influence on the process regardless of the titles they are given. He also added that Netanyahu has a direct line to Trump.

“It’s all based on whether Hamas demilitarizes or not,” he added. “If Hamas demilitarizes, that is what’s most important [above the composition of the board]. If Hamas doesn’t demilitarize, none of this matters. … The prime minister has a commitment from the president that Hamas will demilitarize.”

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said that “Netanyahu is allowing Turkey and Qatar into Gaza. That endangers Israel’s security. That is not what our brave soldiers fought for for two years.

“Instead of releasing panicky statements of protest, Israel should offer a clear alternative, for Egypt to administer Gaza for the next 15 years, for Hamas to be disarmed, and work with American partners to strengthen Israel’s border,” Lapid added.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he supports Netanyahu’s “important message.”

“Gaza does not need an ‘executive board’ that will supervise its ‘rehabilitation,’ it needs to be cleaned of Hamas terrorists who should be destroyed, along with encouraging massive voluntary emigration, in accordance with President Trump’s original plan,” Ben-Gvir said. “I call on the prime minister to instruct the IDF to prepare to go back to war in Gaza using great force in order to achieve the central goal of the war, the destruction of Hamas.”

The founding executive board of the Trump-chaired Board of Peace is composed of Secretary of State Marc Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Argentinian President Javier Milei also accepted invitations from Trump to join the board, while Egyptian President Abdelfatah a-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had yet to respond. 

Trump appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum, members of Witkoff’s team, to be special advisors to the Board of Peace, “leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution,” the White House stated.

