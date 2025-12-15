Hanukkah horror down under
Plus, Mast flags coordinated antisemitism campaign
👋 Good Monday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the aftermath of yesterday’s deadly attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, and look at U.S. lawmakers’ responses to the shooting, in which 15 people were killed. We cover the House Education Committee’s new investigation into antisemitism at the American Psychological Association, and spotlight the Jewish military chaplains serving at U.S. bases across Europe. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Brian Mast, Gov. JB Pritzker and Narges Mohammadi.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel editor Tamara Zieve with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- As Australia’s Jewish community mourns those killed in yesterday’s terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, we are continuing to monitor the situation. More below.
- U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack is in Israel today, where he is meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Tonight, Vice President JD Vance is holding the vice president’s annual Hanukkah party at the Naval Observatory.
- Elsewhere in Washington, the Jewish Federations of North America is holding its Hanukkah celebration with Capitol Hill staff, while Young Jewish Conservatives is holding its “Liberty & Latkes” party, honoring the Heritage Foundation’s Daniel Flesch.
- In New York, outgoing Mayor Eric Adams is hosting a Hanukkah party.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
For the Jews of Sydney, Australia, the horror that unfolded on the popular Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration was a shock, but not a surprise.
Nor was it a surprise for much of the global Jewish community, which, while always on alert and monitoring threats, scales up its efforts around holidays — a task even more critical in the wake of antisemitic terror attacks earlier this year on Passover and Yom Kippur.
But the deadly attack in Sydney seemed — somehow — to have caught Australian officials by surprise, despite a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu four months ago over the potential for attacks against the Australian Jewish community, as well as a spate of attacks targeting Jewish institutions, some of which were orchestrated by Iran.
An Israeli tourist who was at Bondi during the attack who spoke to JI on Sunday said that he sensed “that [Australian authorities] don’t know how to deal with mass casualty events. … I didn’t see anything on the news for almost an hour, and when I asked locals why they weren’t calling news hotlines or reporting on news apps, they said Australia doesn’t have that. In Israel, it would be in the news three minutes later.”
Indeed, within an hour of the onset of the attack, Israeli news networks were covering the carnage. International news outlets and networks, as well as Australian media, were slow to note that the attack had taken place at a Hanukkah celebration. Three hours after the attack, the Sydney Morning Herald’s top story was headlined “Ten Dead in Bondi Beach Shooting.” The subhead, too — “Multiple dead, two police officers among injured after shots fired at Bondi Beach” — gave no indication that the attack had taken place at a Hanukkah celebration, and that rabbis and Jewish community members had been shot.
It was a year ago this week that JI reported on concerns from Australian Jewish leaders over Canberra’s response to the antisemitism that dramatically increased following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war between Israel and Hamas.
A travel advisory issued by the Simon Wiesenthal Center more than a year ago specifically cited the Australian government’s response, saying that “in failing to act against the demonization of Jews, Israel and Zionism on the streets of Australian cities, the Australian government has allowed violence against Jews and Israelis to be normalized.”
“Moreover,” the advisory continued in an ominous and prescient warning, “authorities have failed to take necessary measures to protect Jewish communities from increasingly belligerent and violent targeting by Islamists and other extremists.”
TERROR DOWN UNDER
Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event
At least 15 people were killed on Sunday in an attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia, in what authorities described as a targeted terror attack on the Jewish community. The event was hosted by Chabad of Bondi, a neighborhood with a major Jewish community in Sydney. Two gunmen opened fire with long rifles from outside the gated-off event, killing at least 15, and injuring 40. Among the victims were Rabbi Eli Schlanger, the Chabad emissary to Bondi, Holocaust survivor and immigrant from the Former Soviet Union Alex Kleytman, 87, and a 10-year-old girl identified by the Australian press only as Matilda. Eyewitnesses spoke with Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov.
At the scene: Lissy Abrahams was walking with her adult daughter to a bar mitzvah party being held nearby and parked by where the Chabad party was being held. As they were walking, she and her daughter heard gunshots. “We looked at each other and said ‘run,’” Abrahams recounted to JI. Abrahams and her daughter saw a storage area, where lifeguards keep their equipment, and ran down to the beach to take shelter with beachgoers, including parents holding babies. “People were standing in the doorway and didn’t know what to do, but as Jews, we understood what was going on.”
‘Horrified but not surprised’: U.S. officials and lawmakers across the political spectrum are condemning the terrorist attack, tying the murder of 15 attendees to the rise of antisemitism across the world, Jewish Insider’s Danielle Cohen-Kanik reports.