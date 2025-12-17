Shapiro joins with progressives to back Dem recruit Bob Brooks in key Pennsylvania swing seat

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack rene...ws American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple... with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group li...nked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreein...g on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to su...rge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for G...aza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meet...ing with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether ...China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling mis...information on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Mus...lim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confo...unding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hosta...ge release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-relea...se talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox... Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across... ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan...

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-ru...nner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conser...vatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netan...yahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netan...yahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palesti...nian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

Quick Hits

BACKING BROOKS

Shapiro joins with progressives to back Dem recruit Bob Brooks in key Pennsylvania swing seat

Union leader Bob Brooks has emerged as a front-runner thanks to support from the governor, along with an endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders

Bob Brooks campaign website

Bob Brooks

By
Marc Rod
December 17, 2025

With backing from an unusual coalition of prominent moderate and progressive leaders, firefighter union leader Bob Brooks has emerged as a front-runner in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, a critical swing district that Democrats are aggressively contesting for next year’s midterms. 

Brooks has landed the support of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a prospective 2028 presidential candidate and leading moderate, alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who are among the most vocal progressive lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

Shapiro reportedly helped recruit Brooks to run, and will be holding a major fundraiser for him in Philadelphia on Thursday. 

“Throughout his career, Bob has worked hard for the men and women of organized labor – standing up for higher wages, better healthcare, and safer working conditions,” Shapiro said in his endorsement. 

Brooks said he’d gotten to know Shapiro through the governor’s work with firefighters and “seen his commitment to improving life for regular people up close, especially through his leadership in expanding PTSI coverage for first responders.” He said Shapiro’s “knack for bringing people together is why he’s so deeply trusted in our state.”

Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College, said that Shapiro’s endorsement would be “monumental” in the race, given his popularity in the state, and particularly among Democrats.

“Usually endorsements I give a bit of a shrug for because it doesn’t get you a lot of bang for your buck,” Borick said. “In this case, I think it most likely will — it’ll attract more support, it’ll attract other funding sources and in a crowded field … it’s a very valuable get for Brooks.”

Borick said that Brooks’ background — a union firefighter with an “interesting personal narrative” — likely attracted Shapiro, who also had a relationship with Brooks from his work with the firefighters’ union.

Sanders has described Brooks as a working-class political outsider, saying he “has the guts to stand up to corporate greed & a corrupt political system. He will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare, defend workers’ rights and build a government that represents all of us — not just the billionaire class.”

Khanna said that Brooks is a “working-class [champion]” who has “dedicated his career to serving his community as a firefighter” and “will put working families over special interests and fight to lower costs.”

Democrats are looking to win back the Lehigh Valley-based House seat, which had been represented by former Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) from 2018 to 2024. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) defeated Wild by one point in 2024, and is considered one of the most vulnerable House Republicans in 2026. 

In a sign of the swing district’s political significance, Vice President JD Vance campaigned alongside Mackenzie in Lehigh County on Tuesday, making the case for the Trump administration’s economic policies.

Borick said that Brooks’ background brings elements that appeal to various elements of the Democratic coalition, noting Brooks’ time as a leader in organized labor with a history on workers’ rights issues, while his “personal narrative fits if you’re trying to win over white working-class voters that might be more moderate or socially conservative.”

Larry Ceisler, a Philadelphia public affairs executive, said that Shapiro’s endorsement and the upcoming fundraiser should put Brooks in the lead. “When the governor, who’s going to lead the ticket, weighs in in a primary, I think that’s game and match,” Ceisler said.

Nevertheless, Brooks could face credible competition.

Borick said that, in a very divided primary, another Democrat could find a lane if they have a strong base of support or a compelling narrative or identity that makes them stand apart. None of the other candidates, he noted, appear well-poised to launch a challenge from the left.

One leading Democratic challenger, however, may run to Brooks’ right in the primary. Ryan Crosswell, a former Republican federal prosecutor who left the Trump administration and joined the Democratic Party when the Justice Department dropped charges against outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is leading the pack by a wide margin in fundraising and is leaning heavily on his law enforcement background and an anti-corruption message.

Both Ceisler and Borick predicted that Shapiro’s support should help Brooks close the fundraising gap. 

Wild, meanwhile, has endorsed a third candidate, engineer Carol Obando-Derstine.

Brooks hasn’t spoken out extensively on his foreign policy views.

On the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, Brooks posted on X highlighting the attack and the ongoing hostage crisis.

“I’m thinking of those who were killed and those still waiting to come home. We must end this war and suffering in Gaza, bring the hostages home, and work toward peace,” Brooks said. 

The foreign policy plank of Brooks’ campaign website focuses primarily on criticizing President Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine and China, but also accuses Trump of “risk[ing] war with Iran.”

After the terror attack on Sunday at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia, Brooks said on X, “Awful news out of Sydney this morning. We’ve got to call out antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it. I’m thinking of the Jewish community in Sydney and around the world.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.