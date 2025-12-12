PSYCH OUT

House Education Committee opens investigation into antisemitism at the American Psychological Association

The professional organization has faced accusations of being non-responsive to members’ complaints of antisemitism for months, including in a previous letter by Rep. Ritchie Torres

The House Education and Workforce Committee announced on Friday that it’s opening an investigation into antisemitism in the American Psychological Association, a move that follows mounting reports of antisemitism and unaddressed discrimination inside the organization, which represents more than 170,000 individuals in the psychology field and is responsible for the accreditation of psychology professionals.

“The Committee is gravely concerned about antisemitism at the APA,” Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) wrote in a letter to APA President Debra Kawahara on Friday informing the organization of the investigation.

“Jewish APA members have reported being harassed and ostracized by their colleagues within the APA and at APA events because of their Jewish identity, their efforts to speak out against antisemitism, and their Zionist beliefs. Members have also stated that their complaints to the association have gone unanswered, raising significant concerns about the APA’s commitment to addressing harassment.”

Walberg’s letter highlights that Jewish members raised a series of concerns about antisemitism in an open letter in February, including antisemitic and pro-Hamas statements in APA listservs and by APA leaders which have gone unaddressed by organization leadership.

According to Jewish Insider’s reporting, that letter went unacknowledged for months, prior to outreach from Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) who called on the APA to address a “persistent and pernicious pattern of antisemitism” in its ranks. And when the APA did organize a Zoom meeting to address the concerns raised, some vocal antisemitic and anti-Israel members and groups were included in the conversation.

The APA also allegedly offered educational credit to members for attending conferences where speakers have expressed antisemitism, supported violence against Jews and Israelis, minimized Jewish suffering and “patholgiz[ed] Jewish people’s connection to their indigenous homeland,” Walberg’s letter states.

“More broadly, the rampant antisemitism in [one] division has led to members resigning,” Walberg wrote.

He also noted that some internal APA groups are attempting to repeal the APA’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, claiming that antisemitism is being “weaponized” to “silence and punish people of color.”

Walberg’s letter requests the APA provide to the committee a range of internal documentation and communications relating to Jews, antisemitism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Oct. 7, 2023.