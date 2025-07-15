Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP Images

The psychology of denial: American Psychological Association struggles to confront antisemitism in its ranks

The group’s annual conference, being held in August, features a panel that describes the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorism as attacks on ‘military targets’

By
Gabby Deutch
July 15, 2025

In late February, Dr. Julie Ancis drafted an open letter condemning antisemitism within the American Psychological Association. More than 3,500 people signed on to demand the organization act against what they described as “the serious and systemic problem of...

