BOWING OUT

Heritage Foundation legal expert resigns in continued fallout over antisemitism

Adam Mossoff, a law professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, resigned on Thursday from his position as a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation in response to the organization’s president refusing to disavow Tucker Carlson for his platforming of neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes.

In an email to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts and John Malcolm, director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at Heritage, Mossoff cited Roberts’ Oct. 30 video lashing out at Carlson’s critics and his “subsequent interviews, videos, and commentary” on the subject as the reason for his resignation from the Meese Center.

Mossoff wrote in the email, obtained by Jewish Insider late Thursday, that the video, in which Roberts called out the “venomous coalition attacking” Carlson, and the Heritage president’s comments after the fact “reflects a fundamental ethical lapse and failure of moral leadership that has irrevocably damaged the well-deserved reputation of Heritage as ‘the intellectual backbone of the conservative movement’ (your words in your October 30 video).”

He explained that Roberts’ handling of the fallout of the original video had “made it clear to me that Heritage is no longer the storied think tank that I was proud to join in 2019.”

After accusing Carlson of “quickly following Candace Owens down the very dark path of Jewish conspiracy theories and defenses of Nazis,” Mossoff then accused Roberts of sending “mixed messages … about the lesson you have learned” from the fallout to his Oct. 30 video.

“Although you told us in the [staff] townhall last Thursday that you made a mistake in your October 30 video, you have not retracted or withdrawn the video. It remains on your X account with more than 24 million views to date. Thus, it remains unclear precisely and specifically what you regard as your moral mistake and failure in leadership,” Mossoff wrote.

“You have continually reiterated, for example, your claims in your October 30 video that we should not ‘cancel’ our ‘friends,’ and that Tucker ‘always will be a close friend of the Heritage Foundation.’ As far as I’m aware, you have not disavowed this claim,” he continued. “But you falsely conflate here the struggle sessions and cancelation campaigns that the woke left inflict on their apostates and heretics with the proper and steadfast moral condemnation of nihilism, collectivism, Nazism, and Jew hatred.”

Mossoff also wrote that he “waited two weeks to send my resignation notice” because he “did not wish to act in haste, and I wanted my decision to be the result of a considered judgment, not a reaction based on the passions of the moment.”

Mossoff announced his resignation publicly in a post on X on Thursday morning, in which he wrote that his decision was “based on my considered judgment of Dr. Kevin Roberts’ October 30 video and the subsequent commentary, interviews, and meetings in the past two weeks. I look forward to continuing my research in patent law and my work in innovation policy as a professor and fellow at other think tanks, in addition to my new part-time position at the USPTO [U.S. Patent and Trademark Office].”

Mossoff is a vocal advocate for the U.S.-Israel relationship and is one of two Jewish law professors at George Mason who began needing permanent police protection last year because of an increase in threats. His decision to give up his visiting fellow position marks the latest in a string of resignations in protest of Roberts’ refusal to disavow Carlson. The National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, a Heritage-aligned operation, also cut ties with the conservative think tank last week. Former Rep. Michele Bachmann resigned from the task force over the weekend, citing the response by Heritage leadership to the controversy.

“I resigned from the Heritage antisemitism task force because Heritage leadership failed to stand against the voices of antisemitism on the political right,” Bachmann told Newsmax. “Inexplicably, consistent voices of antisemitism on the political right were embraced and, worse, defended by the leadership of Heritage Foundation.”

“This is the biggest PR disaster in Heritage’s history,” she added. “Heritage leadership shot a cannon through their brand.”

Reached for comment, a Heritage spokesperson told JI, “We’re thankful for every member of our team and appreciate Adam’s work as a visiting fellow at Heritage. We wish him the best. Heritage remains focused on our vital work to revive the American family, protect the dignity of work, safeguard our national sovereignty, and revitalize the role of citizenship.”