BREAKING: All living hostages are on their way home

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their comfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the field: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, technology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. 7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Israel Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our society is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum celebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning against Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertently stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position on Israel, experts say

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Thousands had already assembled by dawn at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square — where some had slept overnight —  for the release of the last remaining hostages known to be alive

(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

People gather to watch the hostage release live stream at Hostages Square on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

By
Melissa Weiss
Tamara Zieve
October 13, 2025

It was the day that Israelis have waited for after more than two years — or two years exactly by the Hebrew calendar. Thousands had already assembled by dawn at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square — where some had slept overnight —  for the release of the last remaining hostages known to be alive. Shortly after 8 a.m., the first seven hostages — Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Alon Ohel and Eitan Mor — were released to Red Cross custody.

“Habayta,” meaning “home,” the unofficial anthem of the hostage families, played over a montage of photos of the 47 men and one woman who have spent the last 738 days in captivity — a scene that has repeated itself in the square every Saturday night for two years.

Israeli networks split coverage between the live festivities across the country, in-studio reporting and interviews with hostage families and former hostages. Former hostage Emily Damari called into Israel’s Channel 12 upon the release of her neighbors and friends, twins Zvi and Gali Berman, and said the Shehecheyanu prayer giving thanks — a prayer also recited by the thousands thronging in and around Hostages Square. The crowd erupted in joy at the sight of the two brothers being reunited. 

By just before midday, the 20 living hostages — also including Avinatan Or, Bar Kupershtein, Ariel and David Cunio, Eitan Horn, Elkana Bohbot, Evyatar David, Maksym Harkin, Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon and Yosef-Chaim Ohana —  were on Israeli soil.

The first images of the men trickled out over the course of the morning: Miran, flanked by his wife and father, wearing a shirt with artwork by his two young daughters; the Berman twins in Maccabi Tel Aviv jerseys; Ohel, pale but smiling and standing on his own, with sunglasses to protect his damaged eyes.

In contrast to previous hostage release, as dictated by the agreement, there were no propaganda ceremonies staged by Hamas as they handed over the captive Israelis. Instead, Hamas made video calls to the hostages’ relatives, who spoke to their loved ones as they stood beside their masked and uniformed captors.

Amid the hostage releases, President Donald Trump descended from Air Force One to the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — who spoke at Saturday night’s hostage rally in Tel Aviv. Read our coverage of their speeches at the rally here.

Signing the Knesset’s guestbook after his arrival, Trump wrote, “This is my great honor — a great and beautiful day, a new beginning.”

With the release of the last living hostages, and later today the remains of  four of the 28 deceased hostages, Israel will begin the process of releasing close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in accordance with the first phase of the deal. After that, attention will turn to negotiations surrounding the deal’s second phase. 

After addressing the Knesset, Trump will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for a signing ceremony that will also include Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Trump’s speech was delayed due to a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who extended an invitation to Netanyahu to join the ceremony. Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying that the prime minister thanked Trump for the invitation, but won’t be able to participate due to the close timing with the beginning of the Simchat Torah holiday this evening.

It was a day of celebration after two years of pain, longing, fear, anxiety. It was the first time in two years that Israelis were able to wholeheartedly greet each other with ‘Chag Sameach‘  — a greeting that took on a double meaning on the eve of Simchat Torah, which begins this evening. 

But the day will take a heavier turn this afternoon when the remains of just four of the deceased hostages are expected to be returned to Israel, bringing a combination of pain and closure to their loved ones who will finally be able to give them a proper burial. Meanwhile, the 24 other hostage families — who were shocked to learn this afternoon of the low number of bodies that will be released — will be left waiting for the remains of their loved ones to be located and returned home. The Hostages Families Forum called the development a “blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas,” and called on the Israeli government and the mediators to “take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice.” 

