COUSIN'S CRY
‘Evyatar became a skeleton in Hamas tunnels,’ hostage’s cousin says after video released
‘We need everyone who sees the difficult pictures of Evyatar to understand that we don’t have another minute. We don’t have another day. We can lose him in the coming days,’ Matan Eshet tells JI
Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades/AFP via Getty Images
Days after Hamas released a video showing hostage Evyatar David emaciated and being forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel under Gaza, David’s family called on the Trump administration to do anything it can to ensure that...
Become a premium subscriber