DONE DEAL

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

All of the hostages are expected to be released as soon as this weekend

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit at the Washington Hilton on September 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
October 8, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that Israel and Hamas had agreed to “the first Phase of our Peace Plan” that he outlined last week.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Axios reported that all the hostages will be released 72 hours after the Israeli cabinet approves the deal, likely by Monday. Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and 1,700 Palestinian prisoners detained since Oct. 7 in exchange.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the announcement was a “great day for Israel” and that he would convene the government tomorrow “to approve the agreement and bring all our beloved hostages home.”

“I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and the entire security apparatus, whose bravery and sacrifice brought us to this day. I thank, from the bottom of my heart, President Trump and his team for their mobilization for the sacred task of releasing our hostages,” Netanyahu said. “God willing, we will continue together in order to achieve all our aims and expand the peace with our neighbours.”

The Israeli government said that Trump and Netanyahu had spoken and had a “very emotional and warm conversation” and “the Prime Minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and for his global leadership, and President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister for his determined leadership and the actions he led.”

Netanyahu invited Trump — who has not yet visited Israel in his second term in office — to address the Knesset. Axios reported that Trump is planning to visit Israel “in the coming days.”

Further negotiations will be necessary to continue into further phases of the deal, which Trump had originally presented as an all-or-nothing ultimatum to Hamas. 

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Jewish groups celebrated the announcement, even as many warned that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure Hamas abides by the terms of the deal.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Trump “just did what career diplomats never could — he brought the world closer than it’s ever been to peace in Gaza. This deal only works if Hamas follows through. We don’t trust terrorists, we trust results.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said that the deal is a “victory” for the hostage families and “step toward healing for Israelis, Palestinians, people throughout the Middle East, and for the world.”

“I am grateful for the efforts that have brought us here, and urge the Trump Administration to continue its leadership in these negotiations,” Rosen continued. “We must continue to ensure Israel’s security, surge humanitarian aid to ease the suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, and pursue steps toward a lasting peace that finally brings this conflict to an end.”

In a statement, AIPAC said that the deal is “an extraordinary moment for America, Israel and the world” that had been brought about by “the enduring partnership” between the U.S. and Israel. It described the deal as a “just conclusion to the terrible war Hamas started” which “creates tremendous opportunity to forge a better future” for the region.

“AIPAC applauds President Trump and his negotiating team for this tremendous achievement and for working together with Israel to broker this peace plan. We deeply appreciate the moral clarity and steadfast support from the overwhelming majority of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, who stood with the Jewish state throughout this war and ensured Israel had the resources it needed to achieve its objectives against Hamas,” the statement said. 

“Now, America and the world must be vigilant to ensure that Hamas adheres to the terms and implementation of the peace plan.”

The American Jewish Committee, which has worked extensively with the hostage families, said, “Hope is finally within reach.”

“We welcome President Trump’s announcement of a deal to free the hostages and begin to end the war. As we await the details, we look forward to the day we can finally say every hostage is home,” the statement continued. “We are grateful to the President and his Administration for their leadership in helping bring about this pivotal moment.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), in celebrating the deal, dubbed Trump “the peace president.”

“This historic deal not only brings the hope of prosperity to a region that has been ravaged by Iran-backed terror but establishes steps towards lasting peace,” Ernst continued. “Today there is a new dawn that could not have happened without the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, who united our partners and allies against our common enemy: Iran. Finally, the hostages who have endured a living nightmare will be reunited with their loved ones, and the bodies of Americans Itay Chen and Omer Neutra can be laid to rest in dignity.”

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), the chair of the House Republican Conference, also credited Trump for the deal.

“This is what happens when we have strong leadership. Funny how peace only seems possible when President Trump’s in charge,” she said. “The Israel-Hamas ceasefire didn’t happen by accident — it happened because of his strong leadership that puts America — and peace — first. Grateful the hostages are finally coming home and peace in the Middle East is on the horizon.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “We should all be rooting for the success of an agreement that secures the release of the hostages and ends the war. Who could possibly be against that?”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, said that the “news is a welcome breakthrough and a testament to the strength of America’s unwavering partnership with Israel and our Arab partners.”

“Now, with Hamas reportedly accepting the ceasefire deal and releasing all remaining hostages, we have a historic opportunity to end the bloodshed and begin rebuilding a secure, peaceful future for Israel,” Lawler continued. 

“Thank you to President Trump for leading this effort and working tirelessly to establish peace and bring the hostages home. The United States, Israel, and our regional partners will hold Hamas accountable, and there will be no tolerance for backsliding or deception.”

