Light at the end of the Hamas tunnel
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report the latest out of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, following the announcement overnight that Israel and Hamas had reached a hostage-release and ceasefire agreement as part of the first phase of a broader deal to end the war in Gaza. We talk to Noam Tibon about the Toronto International Film Festival’s decision to cancel and then reinstate the screening of a documentary about his efforts to rescue his family during the Oct. 7 attacks, and look at how the Pentagon’s new rules regarding grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Anne Dreazen and Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
- We’re closely tracking the ongoing talks to secure the release of the remaining 48 living and dead hostages and reach an end to the war, following last night’s breakthrough in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Jerusalem tonight for the continuation of talks. More below.
- We expect to hear more about the agreement over the course of the day, first in a televised White House Cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, followed hours later by a press conference at 3 p.m. ET with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Become a premium subscriber and sign up for the Daily Overtime to get our afternoon update on the latest in the talks.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
It’s a “morning of historic and momentous news,” as Israeli President Isaac Herzog put it on Thursday, when Israelis woke up to learn that a deal had been reached to free the remaining hostages in the coming days and halt the fighting in Gaza.
The sides are expected to officially sign the deal in Egypt today, and Israel’s Cabinet is set to vote at 11 a.m. ET on the exchange of the 48 hostages, 20 of whom are thought to be alive, for close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The IDF said it began preparing to withdraw from parts of Gaza as part of the deal.
Hamas is expected to release the Israeli hostages first. Only when Israel is satisfied that the terrorist group has freed everyone it can find — including the remains of about 28 Israelis who were killed — will Palestinian prisoners be released. The swap comes with caveats: Hamas says it is unable to locate some of the bodies, and about 250 of the Palestinian prisoners set to be released are serving life sentences for terrorist offenses, though Israel insisted that high-profile detainees — such as Second Intifada mastermind Marwan Barghouti — will not be part of the deal.
The deal is expected to pass easily in the Cabinet, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party holding the majority of the seats. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who expressed opposition earlier this week to President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war, was unusually quiet on Thursday morning, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would not vote in favor.
Trump said in an interview with Fox News that all of the hostages “will be coming back on Monday. … As we speak, so much is happening to get the hostages freed.”
communal reactions
‘Fulfillment of our prayers’: Jewish groups hail Gaza ceasefire deal
Jewish organizations and leaders from around the world and across most of the ideological spectrum cheered the acceptance last night of the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, which will see the release of all living hostages in the coming days and the eventual release of slain ones as well, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.
Communal response: Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that it “celebrate[s] the exciting news of the deal between Israel and Hamas to return all the remaining hostages home and end the war. Both AIPAC and J Street issued statements in support of the agreement, as did the American Jewish Committee, Israel Policy Forum, the Israeli-American Coalition, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, National Council of Jewish Women, Anti-Defamation League, the Conservative movement, Yeshiva University, Board of Deputies of British Jews and World Jewish Congress, among many others.
Bonus: Jewish communal leaders and a bipartisan group of political officials gathered somberly on Tuesday at the “Sukkah of Hope” hosted by the Hostages Families Forum at the Kennedy Center to mark two years since the Hamas terror attacks, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports from Washington.