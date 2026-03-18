AIPAC wins some, Squad wins none in Illinois
Plus, Kent help himself
👋 Good Wednesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how Illinois congressional candidates backed — or opposed — by AIPAC fared in yesterday’s primaries, and report on Jerusalem’s assessment that joint U.S.-Israel strikes have destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities. We cover Joe Kent’s resignation as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and look at how Senate Democrats who previously raised concerns about his far-right links are now echoing his conspiracy theories about Israel’s role in the war in Iran, while their GOP counterparts criticize his comments. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jonathan Gould, Rep. Tom Suozzi and Idan Roll.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed “significant surprises” in Iran and Lebanon that “will escalate the war,” a day after Israel assassinated Iranian National Security Council head Ali Larijani. Katz also said that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib had been killed in overnight strikes. More below.
- The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding a hearing on worldwide threats this morning, with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Kash Patel set to testify.
- Gabbard’s appearance comes a day after Joe Kent — whom Gabbard had reportedly refused orders from the White House to fire — stepped down as head of the National Counterterrorism Center (more on Kent’s resignation below). President Donald Trump, for his part, reupped a 2020 tweet of Kent’s in which the former Green Beret said, “We shouldn’t sit and wait for the next attack, wipe Iran’s ballistic capability out.”
- Less than 24 hours after news broke of his resignation, which he tendered to Vice President JD Vance on Monday, Kent is expected to sit for a live interview today with Tucker Carlson as the commentator further locks in his position as the go-to first interview for recently departed Trump officials following Carrie Prejean Boller‘s appearance on “The Tucker Carlson Show” following her ouster from the Religious Liberties Commission over her support for Candace Owens and comments about Israel.
- Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are attending a closed briefing today on the situation in the Middle East with senior officials from the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.
- The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will have its confirmation hearing this morning for Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be Homeland Security secretary, following Kristi Noem’s departure last week from the role.
- The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom is holding a virtual hearing on the rise of global antisemitism.
- Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told JI that Senate Democrats are likely only planning to force a vote this week on one of the half-dozen war powers resolutions that they’ve introduced to halt the war in Iran. Meanwhile, Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY) reiterated that he’s planning to force further action on war powers resolutions in the House.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Reports of the demise of AIPAC’s political clout in Democratic primaries, it turned out, were greatly exaggerated.
Pro-Israel candidates who received backing from AIPAC or AIPAC-aligned groups won two of the four targeted Democratic primaries in Illinois — and helped block all the Squad-aligned far-left candidates from winning nominations in all of the races. It was a respectable, if not dominant showing, but one consistent with making an impact with the $22 million pro-Israel groups spent in the four open congressional races.
In the 8th District, former Rep. Melissa Bean (D-IL) came out ahead of anti-Israel activist and businessman Junaid Ahmed, and looks like a lock to hold onto the suburban district as long as she wants.
Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, who benefited from about $4.5 million in outside spending from a pro-Israel group, comfortably outdistanced former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL) in the 2nd District by a double-digit margin (41-29%) — even though Jackson entered the race as the favorite. The anti-Israel candidate in the field, state Sen. Robert Peters, finished in a distant third place, with only 12% of the vote.
AIPAC’s biggest setback came in the affluent Chicago lakefront seat of retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), where Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss prevailed over pro-Israel state Sen. Laura Fine despite facing a barrage of attacks from an AIPAC-aligned group. But pro-Israel voters also dodged the worst-case outcome in the 9th District, with anti-Israel social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh finishing in second, and trailing badly in the district’s suburban precincts. All told, Biss won with 30% of the vote, Abughazaleh finished with 26% and Fine tallied 20%.
And despite AIPAC’s super PAC spending nearly $5 million in positive ads to boost Chicago city Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin in the 7th District, state Rep. La Shawn Ford narrowly prevailed in the crowded primary, 24-20%. Ford was backed by retiring Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL), with the congressman’s political machine ultimately making a bigger difference than the money spent on behalf of Conyears-Ervin.
Anthony Driver, Jr. and Kina Collins, the two candidates running on anti-Israel platforms, lagged well behind in third and fourth place, tallying a combined 20% of the vote.
AIPAC managed to block all six of the far-left candidates it viewed as potential Squad-aligned lawmakers, which a source close to AIPAC told JI was the group’s top goal in the home stretch of the campaign — once it backed off of anti-Biss attacks that failed to dislodge him as the front-runner and Abughazaleh closed in in second place. AIPAC is treating that as a win as well.
MILITARY UPDATE
Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says
U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian production sites during the ongoing war have destroyed the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile production capabilities, the IDF told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov on Wednesday. ”Right now, they are unable, during this war, to produce ballistic missiles … due to steps we and the Americans took,” IDF Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, the IDF’s international spokesperson, said in response to a query from JI.
Iran arsenal shrinks: The elimination of production facilities and stores of material for manufacturing the missiles means that Iran has a finite number of ballistic missiles that they produce domestically. The Islamic Republic has been burning through its ballistic missile stockpile daily, shooting at Israel and others in the region. Shoshani noted that ahead of the war, Iran engaged in the “hyper-production” of ballistic missiles, and suggested that the Islamic Republic could restart production after the war, as it did after last year’s 12-day June war. ”But right now, as they’re fighting and desperate, they are unable to produce more missiles,” he added.