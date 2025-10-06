exclusive

Gottheimer, GOP lawmakers to warn Irish BDS effort will damage relationship with United States

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and a group of Republican House lawmakers warned the Irish government on Monday that pending legislation to criminalize the importation of Israeli goods from the West Bank and east Jerusalem into Ireland risks damaging the country’s economic relationship with the United States.

The lawmakers also criticized Dublin’s efforts to support a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“This legislation threatens to inflict real harm on American companies operating in Ireland. If enacted, it would put U.S. firms in direct conflict with federal and state-level anti-boycott laws in the U.S., forcing them into an impossible legal position and jeopardizing their ability to do business in Ireland,” the letter, addressed to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, reads. “Therefore, were it to pass this bill, Ireland would risk causing significant damage to its own economic credibility and partnerships with American commerce.”

The letter describes the proposed policy as “a discriminatory move by Ireland to economically target Israel and demonize the world’s only Jewish state” and “divisive, one-sided political theater” which “creates a blatant double standard toward the Jewish state.”

The lawmakers said they are “also deeply concerned” about Ireland’s accusations of genocide against Israel and efforts to persuade the ICJ to modify its definition of genocide to pursue a case against Israel.

“We strongly reject Ireland’s effort to distort the international legal standards related to this most serious crime in order to accuse Israel of committing it,” the letter continues. “We also object to Ireland’s ongoing dismissal of the substantial evidence that Israel’s intention in Gaza is to eliminate the security threat posed by Hamas while Hamas intentionally uses innocent civilians as human shields.”

The letter states that such moves are “fueling rising antisemitic and anti-Zionist sentiment in Ireland and beyond,” and urges the country to cease both efforts in order to “preserve the economic and diplomatic ties between our two nations.”

The letter is also a relatively rare example in a partisan and polarized Washington of a pro-Israel Democratic congressman joining forces with his Republican colleagues. No other House Democrats joined Gottheimer in criticizing the Irish government over its boycott of Israeli goods.

The letter was co-signed by 22 GOP lawmakers: Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Don Bacon (R-NE), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Randy Fine (R-FL), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-NJ), Mark Messmer (R-IN), Max Miller (R-OH), Barry Moore (R-AL), John Rose (R-TN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).