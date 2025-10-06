Gottheimer, GOP lawmakers to warn Irish BDS effort will damage relationship with United States

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Cautious hope in Israel ahead of talks for Hamas to free all hostages

Hamas, calling for further negotiations, says it agrees to full hostage release

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their comfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the field: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, technology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. 7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Israel Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our society is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum celebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning against Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertently stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long record of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against Norges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, antisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS initiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ responsibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel visit

Quick Hits

exclusive

Gottheimer, GOP lawmakers to warn Irish BDS effort will damage relationship with United States

The group also blasted Ireland’s efforts to support a genocide case against Israel

By
Marc Rod
October 6, 2025

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and a group of Republican House lawmakers warned the Irish government on Monday that pending legislation to criminalize the importation of Israeli goods from the West Bank and east Jerusalem into Ireland risks damaging the country’s economic relationship with the United States.

The lawmakers also criticized Dublin’s efforts to support a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

“This legislation threatens to inflict real harm on American companies operating in Ireland. If enacted, it would put U.S. firms in direct conflict with federal and state-level anti-boycott laws in the U.S., forcing them into an impossible legal position and jeopardizing their ability to do business in Ireland,” the letter, addressed to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, reads. “Therefore, were it to pass this bill, Ireland would risk causing significant damage to its own economic credibility and partnerships with American commerce.”

The letter describes the proposed policy as “a discriminatory move by Ireland to economically target Israel and demonize the world’s only Jewish state” and “divisive, one-sided political theater” which “creates a blatant double standard toward the Jewish state.”

The lawmakers said they are “also deeply concerned” about Ireland’s accusations of genocide against Israel and efforts to persuade the ICJ to modify its definition of genocide to pursue a case against Israel.

“We strongly reject Ireland’s effort to distort the international legal standards related to this most serious crime in order to accuse Israel of committing it,” the letter continues. “We also object to Ireland’s ongoing dismissal of the substantial evidence that Israel’s intention in Gaza is to eliminate the security threat posed by Hamas while Hamas intentionally uses innocent civilians as human shields.”

The letter states that such moves are “fueling rising antisemitic and anti-Zionist sentiment in Ireland and beyond,” and urges the country to cease both efforts in order to “preserve the economic and diplomatic ties between our two nations.”

The letter is also a relatively rare example in a partisan and polarized Washington of a pro-Israel Democratic congressman joining forces with his Republican colleagues. No other House Democrats joined Gottheimer in criticizing the Irish government over its boycott of Israeli goods.

The letter was co-signed by 22 GOP  lawmakers: Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Don Bacon (R-NE), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Randy Fine (R-FL), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-NJ), Mark Messmer (R-IN), Max Miller (R-OH), Barry Moore (R-AL), John Rose (R-TN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Ann Wagner (R-MO), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).

