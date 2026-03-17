Worthy Reads

Threat Assessment: In Al Jazeera, Qatar-based author and academic Muhanad Seloom posits that the U.S. and Israel’s military strategy in Iran is working. “When you look at what has actually happened to Iran’s principal instruments of power – its ballistic missile arsenal, its nuclear infrastructure, its air defences, its navy and its proxy command architecture – the picture is not one of US failure. It is one of systematic, phased degradation of a threat that previous administrations allowed to grow for four decades. …. What the critics described as an expanding regional war is better understood as the death spasm of a proxy architecture whose authorising centre has been shattered.” [AlJazeera]

Lasting Legacy: In The Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead suggests that the outcome of the Iran war will cement President Donald Trump’s legacy. “For the president, the question is whether he pulls back or dives deeper in. The answer will define his place in history. If the U.S. pulls back from the new Gulf war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz and achieving goals like securing Iran’s nuclear materials, the consequences for Mr. Trump’s power and prestige, at home and abroad, will be profound. ‘Trump always chickens out’ won’t merely be an insult his enemies hurl at him. It will be carved on his tombstone.” [WSJ]

Off Message: In The Argument, Jerusalem Demsas observes the outsized role the homogenous “messenger class” — whom she describes as “the tech industry, academics, nonprofit leaders, influencers, and those who work in politics” — plays in modern society. “But if our mediating institutions are all staffed by people drawn from the same narrow demographic band, then the picture they produce will be skewed in ways nobody intends and few notice. This isn’t about whether the messenger class is full of bad people — it’s largely not — it’s about whether it’s even possible to know when you’re acting as a mirror to society, or a spotlight on what you personally happen to care about.” [TheArgument]

Explaining Away Hate: On Substack, Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer raises concerns about efforts to rationalize attacks on Jewish targets, citing Jewish institutional support for Israel. “If we go down the road of allowing blame of Israel to serve as excuses for antisemitic violence, then we are saying that some forms of violence and hate, in some political contexts or conflicts, are more justified or understandable than others. Is violence targeting Americans, either abroad or at home, acceptable because the U.S. military is engaged in war in Iran? Is targeting Russian Americans because of the war in Ukraine acceptable? Of course not, and we’re all more vulnerable to such violence if we try to explain away antisemitic violence related to Israel.” [Substack]