Worthy Reads

Defender of the Faith: The New York Times’ Katie Glueck interviews Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about the arson attack on the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg during Passover. “For some, it also shook their confidence in the idea that the country was ready for leaders like Mr. Shapiro. About a year before the attack, he told The Times that ‘speaking broadly, absolutely’ America could elect a Jewish president in his lifetime. This month he said his view was unchanged. ‘Being open about my faith has opened me up to be able to have a deeper relationship with the people of Pennsylvania, allowed them to share their stories,’ he said, having ushered a reporter into his family’s sukkah, decked out in colorful paper chains. ‘We’re doing that in this ultimate swing state.’ Americans, he said, ‘respect faith, even if they don’t practice it, and want to have a deep relationship with the people who represent them.’” [NYTimes]

The Platner Playbook: The Atlantic’s Jonathan Chait examines the strategies that progressives are using to boost far-left candidates during the midterms, using as an example scandal-plagued Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. “You’d think it would be possible for Democrats to find a normal person who is not a one-man Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. (Most normal people, in fact, would qualify.) But the left’s continued embrace of Platner has a certain logic. Progressives have a theory of political change for which he remains, despite his massive and ever-expanding political baggage, the ideal prototype. That is, rather than abandon unpopular positions, Democrats should court voters by nominating more candidates who look like, talk like, and ideally even are working-class people. … The solution progressives propose is to avoid addressing these concerns at all by changing the subject to economics, advocating a left-wing populist program, and recruiting candidates who can speak to blue-collar white voters.” [TheAtlantic]

Balance of Power: In The Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Spyer considers the Middle East power struggle following two years of regional conflict that has damaged a number of regional powers but largely left them intact. “As the smoke clears, it becomes clear that the battles of the past two years haven’t led to a fundamental strategic transformation of the region. The balance of power between existing power blocs has been somewhat altered, but no one has faced total defeat, with the notable exception of the Assad regime in Syria. … In the Middle East, the West and its allies remain the strongest gathering in conventional terms. But they have yet to translate that superiority into a decisive victory. One Islamist bloc, that of the Iranians, has been considerably weakened. Another, that of Turkey and Qatar, has grown stronger. The contest is set to continue.” [WSJ]