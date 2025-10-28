Mamdani momentum melting?
Plus, Joel Rayburn nomination nixed
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to experts about Israel’s efforts to root out Hamas by sectioning off parts of Gaza, and cover the White House’s withdrawal of Joel Rayburn as the nominee to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs. We report on comments from Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari praising Palestinian terror prior to the Oct. 7 attacks, and preview the World Zionist Congress, which begins today in Jerusalem. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Jake Auchincloss, Dina Powell McCormick and Sarah Istel.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- The Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on the Constitution is holding a hearing this afternoon on politically motivated violent incidents.
- Elsewhere in Washington, the Israeli Embassy is holding a memorial service and discussion on how the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks affected the region.
- The Jewish Federations of North America is holding a panel discussion on the upcoming sale of TikTok and online antisemitism.
- The Future Investment Initiative kicked off its ninth annual conference in Riyadh yesterday. Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Snap’s Evan Spiegel, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, Alphabet’s Ruth Porat, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein are slated to speak over the course of the four-day confab. Earlier today, former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell McCormick discussed the lasting impact of the Abraham Accords in the region — read more here.
- The World Zionist Congress kicks off this evening in Jerusalem. Are you attending? Keep an eye out for Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss and eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
- The Vatican is marking the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the document absolving Jews of responsibility for the death of Jesus that served as a turning point in Jewish-Catholic relations, with a series of ceremonies and events this week.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
Even as Zohran Mamdani remains the front-runner heading into New York City’s mayoral election next Tuesday, some emerging signs indicate that his momentum is flagging in the final stretch of the race — underscoring potential vulnerabilities for the 34-year-old democratic socialist.
Early voting returns over the weekend, for example, showed a notable surge among older New Yorkers turning out in City Council districts on the Upper East and West Sides, in what some experts interpreted as more favorable results for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — running as an independent after losing the primary to Mamdani.
Meanwhile, a new Suffolk University poll released on Monday showed a tightening race, with Cuomo cutting Mamdani’s lead in half to just 10 points — 44% to 34% — in the closing week before the election.
The polling followed a debate performance last week in which Mamdani frequently found himself on the defensive — and faced criticism from Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee, over his continued refusal to confirm his position on a series of ballot proposals.
“Cuomo’s numbers are going up because people are now paying more attention,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic consultant leading an anti-Mamdani super PAC.
Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens who would be New York City’s first Muslim mayor if elected, had spent the last few days accusing his rivals of pushing Islamophobic attacks, delivering a series of emotional addresses in which he expressed pride in his faith and vowed to “no longer look for myself in the shadows.”
PRIMARY COLORS
Mamdani ally Brad Lander explores race against Dan Goldman
Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller, is actively weighing a challenge to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in next year’s primary election, according to people familiar with the matter, raising the prospect of a competitive race between an ally of far-left Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and a pro-Israel incumbent. Lander had, until recently, been widely expected to land a top job in a potential Mamdani administration, with whom he cross-endorsed during the June primary, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Primary predictions: But following reports of an emerging strain in their alliance, Lander, a 56-year-old Jewish Democrat, is more closely eyeing Goldman’s seat, which covers Lower Manhattan and a section of Brooklyn that includes the progressive enclave of Park Slope. Lander’s thinking was reported on Monday by City & State New York, which said that he had told allies he was planning a primary challenge to Goldman. Political strategists predicted that Lander, a longtime resident of Park Slope who represented parts of the district as a city councilman, would be a formidable candidate, particularly if Mamdani wins the mayoral race. “The polling and voter data would indicate a progressive running in this district would have a strong chance,” Chris Coffey, a Democratic consultant who resides in the district, told JI on Monday.