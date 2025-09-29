House lawmakers introduce bill to send seized Iranian weapons to U.S. allies

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats...’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian stat...e

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing... on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Is...rael a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdan...i

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against I...ran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terroris...ts after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewis...h security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists ...with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their co...mfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest ...movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like... ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing...’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the fi...eld: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, tec...hnology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. ...7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Is...rael Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our soc...iety is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum cel...ebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to t...rip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying... power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on... the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Quick Hits

EXCLUSIVE

House lawmakers introduce bill to send seized Iranian weapons to U.S. allies

The bipartisan legislation would allow the U.S. to quickly distribute material confiscated by the U.S. in transit from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
September 29, 2025

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Jefferson Shreve (R-IN) and Rich McCormick (R-GA) are set to introduce legislation on Monday allowing the U.S. to send seized Iranian weaponry to U.S. allies.

The bill is the House version of the Seized Iranian Arms Transfer Authorization (SEIZE) Act introduced last month in the Senate by Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The SEIZE Act would allow the U.S. to quickly distribute to U.S. partners any weapons or other materiel confiscated by the U.S. in transit from Iran to its Houthi proxies in Yemen, by treating any seized weapons as part of the U.S.’ own stockpiles and authorizing the president to use Washington’s drawdown authority to distribute such weapons to U.S. partners.

Per administration data, the U.S. Navy seized 9,000 rifles, 284 machine guns, 194 rocket launchers, 70 anti-tank missiles and 700,000 rounds of ammunition between May 2021 and January 2023 during operations in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Drawdown authorities have been used at various points in recent years to supply U.S. allies including Ukraine and Israel.

“Iran — the world’s largest state-sponsor of terror — continues to arm terror proxies that threaten American troops, our bases, and our allies. The SEIZE Act ensures that when these illegal weapons are intercepted, they help our allies who need them, instead of our adversaries,” Gottheimer said in a statement. “Our bipartisan, bicameral legislation will cut through red tape, strengthen our strategic partnerships, keep Americans safe, and counter Iranian aggression.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.